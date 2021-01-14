David Pollack: Zach Wilson a 'Lock' to be a Top Five Pick

ESPN College GameDay analyst David Pollack joined ESPN's Get Up on last to discuss Zach Wilson and his NFL prospects. Pollack says Wilson, who was projected as the fourth overall pick to the Atlanta Falcons in Todd McShay's latest NFL mock draft, reminds him of two great current NFL quarterbacks.

When asked who Zach Wilson can be in the NFL, Pollack said the two comparisons he makes scare him because they "are too good." Pollack said Wilson reminds him of Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes:

"He scares the crap out of me because my comparisons that keep coming to mind when I watch him are too good. I keep looking at him and he's got such a smooth, natural ability. He just floats off his back foot and flips it like Aaron Rodgers. He just runs to his left and throws it 60 yards downfield like Patrick Mahomes.

Last year I did not get in the Jordan Love comparison with Patrick Mahomes. This guy (Zach Wilson) reminds me of them. His deep ball accuracy is second to none." - David Pollack

After reviewing more film, Pollack reaffirmed his opinion about Zach Wilson via Twitter on Thursday morning:

"By the time the draft rolls around everyone will be talking about Zac Wilson. He is a lock to be a top 5 pick. His tape is unreal and comparisons are going to be to NFL greats." - David Pollack

You can read some of the recent NFL Draft projections for Zach Wilson here.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI