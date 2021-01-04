Updated NFL Draft Projections for Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson has become a consensus top 15 pick, and most outlets have him in the top 10.

Following a historical season at quarterback, Zach Wilson declared for the NFL Draft. WIlson will be the first quarterback drafted out of BYU since John Beck. The order of the upcoming NFL Draft was finalized over the weekend, and that sparked new NFL mock draft projections from multiple outlets. Here are some of the latest projected landing spots for Zach Wilson:

CBS Sports

CBS Analyst Chris Trapasso:

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

CBS Analyst Josh Edwards:

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

CBS Analyst Ryan Wilson:

Round: 1

Pick: 4

Team: Atlanta Falcons

NBC Sports

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

Commentary: "Yes, Justin Fields went out and torched Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinals, quieting some of the questions many had about him coming into the game. But he still has issues holding onto the ball too long and struggled when facing pressure this season.

Wilson’s ability to make every throw and accurately throw off-platform makes him the future for Gang Green."

SB Nation

Round: 1

Pick: 12

Team: San Francisco 49ers

Commentary: "It’s been so tempting to give Zach Wilson to numerous teams before, but here we are. The 49ers are at a crossroads. They’re a year removed from being one of the best teams in the NFL, and 2020 really derailed everything.

That also means there’s an opportunity here, much like Atlanta, to draft higher than they probably deserve. It’s unclear if Jimmy Garoppolo can stay healthy enough to be a franchise player, but if anyone can unlock Wilson in the NFL it’s Kyle Shanahan. The foundation is in place to make him succeed, now it’s time to execute."

Pro Football Network

Round: 1

Pick: 7

Team: Detroit Lions

Commentary: "The Lions are a fun offense to watch with Matthew Stafford. Unfortunately, that era is coming to an end soon. There are zero reasons for the Lions to pass him up with Zach Wilson on the board here. Wilson is phenomenal out of structure. He just runs around and makes plays. Wilson has a solid arm and is a good athlete.

His buzz is through the roof at this stage, and if the Lions get into this position, they cannot let him slip through their hands. He has franchise QB potential and the new regime in Detroit will jump all over that."

Sporting News

Round: 1

Pick: 9

Team: Carolina Panthers

Commentary: "Wilson has had an exceptional season with his accuracy and downfield passing to quickly emerge as a threat to be the third QB off the board after Lawrence and Fields. Teddy Bridgewater has fared pretty well as the bridge QB in Carolina, but there's also an indication they have a limited ceiling with him and should think about replacing him by 2022 with a longer-term solution. Wilson would be a strong, cerebral fit for Joe Brady's offense."

Pro Football Focus

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

Commentary: "I already went in depth on the Zach Wilson versus Justin Fields (versus Sam Darnold) debate, and I’m sure everyone will have a calm, reasonable take on it. The discourse will surely continue to rage all the way until draft day. Even if this pick is traded, I can’t see it being anything other than a quarterback."

Bleacher Report

Round: 1

Pick: 4

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Commentary: "The Atlanta Falcons are at a crossroads. They have a former NFL MVP on the roster in quarterback Matt Ryan. And at 35, he should still have at least a few years of solid play left in the tank.

But the Falcons will also be welcoming a new head coach and a new general manager in 2021, and this is a team that doesn't often (at least in recent years) pick in the top five.

The opportunity is there for the Falcons to look to the future under center, and the franchise would be wise to take it.

In 2020, Zach Wilson had himself a year at Brigham Young.

He was fantastic as a junior, racking up 3,699 passing yards and 33 touchdown passes with just three interceptions. He also showed an ability to extend plays and gain yardage with his legs, adding 254 yards and 10 scores on the ground.

There are pundits who feel that Wilson, and not Justin Fields, is the No. 2 prospect at quarterback in 2021. Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski had Wilson coming off the board ahead of Fields in his recent mock draft.

Wilson absolutely has the potential to be a solid starter at the NFL level. The Falcons also wouldn't need to rush the youngster onto the field.

At least not until 2022, when moving on from Ryan isn't as costly relative to the salary cap."

Walter Football

Round: 1

Pick: 14

Team: New England Patriots