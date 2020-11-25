SI.com
CougsDaily
HomeNewsLavell's Lounge+
Search

Desmond Howard Reacts to BYU's Ranking in the CFP Rankings

Casey Lundquist

After being ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll for the last few weeks, BYU was ranked #14 in the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings. Desmond Howard described BYU's ranking as "asinine" on ESPN's Get Up this morning. You can watch Howard's full comments in the video that is embedded at the top of this article.

Howard described BYU's ranking as "completely unfair" and added that he "was stunned by it." Howard concluded, "There's absolutely no way that you can watch BYU play games and think that they deserve to be ranked #14. That's asinine to me, it makes absolutely no sense."

Howard was not the only national analyst that felt like BYU was ranked too low in the first CFP rankings:

"Wow, were the undefeated and dominant Cougars disrespected at No. 14. Yes, the schedule is weaker than a cocktail in a Provo bar, but this is a team that has passed the eye test with flying colors. BYU is explosive offensively, tough defensively and owns the largest average margin of victory in the country at 33.7. The Cougars also have a fat 3.14 yards-per-play advantage over opponents to date. (Alabama, by comparison, is plus 2.78 yards per play.) The message is clear: If the Cougars want to move up, they’d better schedule another game in the coming two weeks." - Pat Forde

"BYU football at #14? Completely disagree." - Matt Leinart

"My gosh, BYU (at) No. 14? That is absolutely nuts to me, just watching how dominant they are, not just analytically, but physically, when you turn on the tape." - David Pollack

BYU has a few more weeks to improve their resume and move up in the polls to qualify for a NY6 bowl.

THANKS FOR READING COUGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BYU Football: Best & Worst-Case Scenarios for the College Football Playoff Rankings

The first College Football Playoff Rankings will be released on Tuesday.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Analysts React to BYU Football's College Football Playoff Ranking

Analysts were very surprised by BYU's ranking in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Ranked No. 14 in First College Football Playoff Rankings

For the first time in program history, BYU is ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Why BYU isn't 'Ducking' at the Opportunity to Play Washington

Context is important, why BYU isn't avoiding the opportunity to play a P5 opponent on the road.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Jaxson Dart Focused on Five Schools Ahead of Signing Day

Top BYU target Jaxson Dart has narrowed his list to five schools.

Casey Lundquist

A Case for BYU Football vs. the AP Top 15

With the first CFP rankings coming out this evening, we take a look at how BYU's resumé stacks up against those ranked around them.

Joe Wheat

BYU Football: Tom Holmoe Responds to Scheduling Leak

Tom Holmoe released a statement in response to Sunday's BYU-Washington rumors.

Casey Lundquist

by

Tahlor

Breaking: Isaiah Glasker Commits to BYU Football

Athlete Isaiah Glasker out of Bingham committed to BYU on Monday.

Casey Lundquist

An Updated Look at BYU Football's Path to the College Football Playoff

A look at everything that would need to happen for BYU to make the College Football Playoff.

Casey Lundquist

by

Mpatt

Former Cougars Shine in the NFL

Former BYU football greats had a great day in the NFL on Sunday.

Casey Lundquist