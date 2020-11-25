Desmond Howard Reacts to BYU's Ranking in the CFP Rankings

After being ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll for the last few weeks, BYU was ranked #14 in the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings. Desmond Howard described BYU's ranking as "asinine" on ESPN's Get Up this morning. You can watch Howard's full comments in the video that is embedded at the top of this article.

Howard described BYU's ranking as "completely unfair" and added that he "was stunned by it." Howard concluded, "There's absolutely no way that you can watch BYU play games and think that they deserve to be ranked #14. That's asinine to me, it makes absolutely no sense."

Howard was not the only national analyst that felt like BYU was ranked too low in the first CFP rankings:

"Wow, were the undefeated and dominant Cougars disrespected at No. 14. Yes, the schedule is weaker than a cocktail in a Provo bar, but this is a team that has passed the eye test with flying colors. BYU is explosive offensively, tough defensively and owns the largest average margin of victory in the country at 33.7. The Cougars also have a fat 3.14 yards-per-play advantage over opponents to date. (Alabama, by comparison, is plus 2.78 yards per play.) The message is clear: If the Cougars want to move up, they’d better schedule another game in the coming two weeks." - Pat Forde

"BYU football at #14? Completely disagree." - Matt Leinart

"My gosh, BYU (at) No. 14? That is absolutely nuts to me, just watching how dominant they are, not just analytically, but physically, when you turn on the tape." - David Pollack

BYU has a few more weeks to improve their resume and move up in the polls to qualify for a NY6 bowl.