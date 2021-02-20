NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
ESPN BPI Predicts BYU Basketball at LMU

A look at what the ESPN BPI matchup predictor says about BYU's chances at LMU.
The BYU men's basketball team travels to Los Angeles on Saturday to take on Loyola Marymount. The Cougars, who are coming off a dominant win at Pacific on Thursday, look to bolster their NCAA Tournament resume with another win on Saturday. ESPN BPI, an analytics-driven matchup predictor, gives BYU a 72% chance to win on Saturday

ESPN BPI's prediction for BYU-LMU is very similar to Ken Pomeroy's prediction for the game - KenPom gives the Cougars a 73% chance to win at LMU.

LMU is 11-6 on the season and 6-3 in WCC play. LMU ranks #102 in the net rankings making them a quadrant 2 opponent. Another quad 2 win could help BYU secure a single-digit seed in the NCAA tournament. If you've ever wondered what qualifies as a quad 1 vs quad 2 game vs quad 3 game etc., check out the quadrant breakdown below:

  • Quadrant 1: Home 1-30; Neutral 1-50; Away 1-75.
  • Quadrant 2: Home 31-75; Neutral 51-100; Away 76-135.
  • Quadrant 3: Home 76-160; Neutral 101-200; Away 136-240.
  • Quadrant 4: Home 161-plus; Neutral 201-plus; Away 241-plus.

BYU and LMU tip off at 1:00 PM MST on CBS Sports Network. Below is all the information you need to watch or listen to the game.

How to Watch or Listen to BYU-LMU

  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • TV Talent: Jason Horowitz (play-by-play), Chris Walker (analyst), Steve Donahue (analyst)
  • Radio: BYU Sports Network, BYU Radio Sirius XM 143/89.1 FM HD2, KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM
  • Streamed Audio: BYURadio.org, BYUCougars.com/LiveRadio and the BYU Radio, BYUCougars and BYU Gameday apps
  • Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell (play-by-play), Mark Durrant (analyst)
  • Live Stats: BYUcougars.com

