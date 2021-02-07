NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
ESPN BPI Predicts BYU Basketball vs Gonzaga

BYU looks to defeat Gonzaga for a second consecutive year at the Marriott Center.
Author:
BYU basketball's Alex Barcello (13) against Gonzaga

BYU men's basketball is set to host Gonzaga on Monday night on ESPN. The Zags are undefeated and ranked #1 in the AP poll. The Cougars hope to defeat Gonzaga for a second consecutive year at the Marriott Center.

ESPN BPI, a "measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of performance going forward" submitted its prediction for BYU-Gonzaga. The BPI gives BYU a 22% chance to win. Considering Gonzaga's dominance this season, that's not a bad number for BYU fans.

Storylines to Watch

BYU switched up the starting lineup against Portland last Thursday. Caleb Lohner and Gideon George were added to the starting lineup alongside Alex Barcello, Brandon Averette, and Matt Haarms. The change paid immediate dividends as BYU went on to score 103 points against Portland.

This is especially noteworthy for the upcoming game against the Zags. In a blowout loss to Gonzaga last month, Lohner and George were two of the few bright spots for BYU. George had 11 points and 5 rebounds off the bench. Lohner had 13 points and 5 rebounds off the bench.  

The game tips off at 9:00 PM Mountain Time on ESPN.

