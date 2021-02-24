ESPN BPI Predicts BYU Basketball vs San Francisco

In the latest NCAA tournament projections, BYU was projected as high as a #7 seed and as low as a #9 seed. The Cougars face San Francisco and Saint Mary's this week for an opportunity to bolster their tournament résumé. ESPN BPI, a "measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of performance going forward", gives BYU an 88% chance win on Thursday night.

ESPN BPI is slightly more optimistic about BYU's chances than Ken Pomeroy. KenPom's model gives BYU an 85% chance to beat San Francisco with an expected final score of 75-64.

BYU announced that a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the home games this week:

"BYU basketball will permit a limited number of spectators to attend both of the team’s games this week against San Francisco and Saint Mary’s.

Spectators will be physically-distanced by household, around the lower bowl of the Marriott Center, with a small section of the band.

A limited amount of student tickets will be made available at byutickets.com, starting on Wednesday, at 10 a.m. for Thursday’s game, and on Friday at 10 a.m. for Saturday’s game.

Additional tickets will be made available to 2019 basketball season ticket holders based on their Cougar Club priority level."

The game against San Francisco tips off at 7 p.m. on CBSSN, and Saturday’s game against Saint Mary’s tips off at 8 p.m on the ESPN2/ESPNU.

