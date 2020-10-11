SI.com
CougsDaily
HomeNewsLavell's Lounge+
Search

ESPN FPI Predictions on the 2020 BYU Football Season After 4-0 Start

Casey Lundquist

ESPN FPI updated their season predictions for BYU after the Cougar's victory over UTSA. As the schedule currently stands, BYU has a 30% chance to go undefeated according to ESPN -the fourth highest number in college football behind only Ohio State, Clemson, and Marshall. That number is down from 33% last week after BYU struggled against UTSA.

If you really want understand these numbers, you need to understand how ESPN FPI is calculated - I've included the definition at the bottom of this article.

Opponent: BYU's chances to win according to ESPN FPI

@ Navy: W (Was 32.1%)

Troy: W (Was 83.6%)

Louisiana Tech: W (Was 92.9%)

UTSA: W (Was 97.6%)

@ Houston: 52.3% (Was 65.1%)

Texas State: 95.9% (Was 96.6%)

Western Kentucky: 94.0% (Was 94.5%)

Boise State: 56.1% (Was 63.8%)

North Alabama: 99.7% (Was 99.8%)

San Diego State: 86.1% (Was 89.5%)

After struggling against UTSA, ESPN FPI downgraded BYU's odds against Houston and Boise State. FPI believes that BYU will face its greatest challenge of the season on Friday at Houston. While these percentages favor BYU in most games, the Cougars will need continue to prove that they can consistently win games they are favored to win.

For those that aren't familiar with FPI, here's a definition from ESPN's website:

"FPI is a predictive rating system designed to measure team strength and project performance going forward. The ultimate goal of FPI is not to rank teams 1 through 128; rather, it is to correctly predict games and season outcomes. If Vegas ever published the power rankings it uses to set its lines, they would likely look quite a lot like FPI.

Correctly predicting game outcomes can’t be done by evaluating teams’ records because some teams are stronger than their records indicate (lots of close losses), and others have favorable schedules. Both of these situations are reflected in the game- and season-level projections.

Each team’s FPI rating is composed of a predicted offensive, defensive and special teams component. These ratings represent the number of points each unit is expected to contribute to the team's net scoring margin on a neutral field against an average FBS opponent.

In the preseason, these components are made up entirely of data from previous seasons, such as returning starters, past performance, recruiting rankings and coaching tenure (more on the preseason component below). That information allows FPI to make predictions (and make determinations on the strength of a team’s opponents) beginning in Week 1, and then it declines in weight as the season progresses. It is important to note that prior seasons’ information never completely disappears, because it has been proved to help with prediction accuracy even at the end of a season. Vegas similarly includes priors when setting its lines."

THANKS FOR READING COUGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Good & The Bad from BYU vs UTSA

BYU faced their toughest test of the season against UTSA on Saturday.

Casey Lundquist

by

Mpatt

Staff Picks: BYU vs UTSA

Yesterday I hopped on ESPN960 to discuss my BYU-Troy prediction, here it is:

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Watch: BYU vs UTSA Highlights

BYU improved to 4-0 after a 27-20 victory over UTSA.

Casey Lundquist

Three Things BYU Football Can do to Show Improvement Against UTSA

BYU has dominated every game in 2020. Here are three things they can do on Saturday to show that they are getting even better.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Bold Predictions Against UTSA

Is it really gameday if you're not making bold predictions?

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Current Bowl Projections from National Analysts

A few national analysts like BYU's chances to make a NY6 bowl game in 2020.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Five Players who can Make or Break BYU-UTSA Matchup

Here are five players to watch as BYU seek to continue their hot streak.

Max Clark

How BYU Football Can Make Moves in AP Poll: Week Six

A look at the teams that surround BYU in the AP poll.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Basketball Releases 2020-2021 Conference Schedule

BYU Basketball announced their 2020-2021 WCC basketball schedule on Thursday.

Casey Lundquist

How BYU Football Stacks Up in College Football Power Index After 3-0 Start

ESPN's College Football Power Index likes the Cougars.

Casey Lundquist