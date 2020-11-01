SI.com
CougsDaily
HomeNewsLavell's Lounge+
Search

ESPN FPI Predictions on the 2020 BYU Football Season After 7-0 Start

Casey Lundquist

ESPN FPI updated their season predictions for BYU after the Cougar's victory over Western Kentucky. As the schedule currently stands, BYU has a 44% chance to go undefeated according to ESPN which ranks fourth in the country behind Marshall, Ohio State, and Alabama.

If you want to understand the math behind these numbers, you need to understand how ESPN FPI is calculated - I've included the definition at the bottom of this article.

Opponent: BYU's chances to win according to ESPN FPI

@ Navy: W (Was 32.1%)

Troy: W (Was 83.6%)

Louisiana Tech: W (Was 92.9%)

UTSA: W (Was 97.6%)

@ Houston: W (Was 52.3%)

Texas State: W (Was 96.4%)

Western Kentucky: W (Was 95.9%)

Boise State: 52.9% (Was 54.3%)

North Alabama: 99.7% (Was 99.8%)

San Diego State: 79.1% (Was 84.2%)

Boise State and San Diego State are both 2-0 to start the season so ESPN FPI downgraded BYU's odds in both of those games. The most difficult game remaining on the schedule, according to ESPN FPI, is Boise State on Friday night. As things currently stand, ESPN FPI believes that the November 6th matchup between BYU and Boise State is a tossup. While these percentages favor BYU in most games, the Cougars will need continue to prove that they can consistently win games they are favored to win. On Friday, they will need to beat Boise State in Boise for the first time in program history.

For those that aren't familiar with FPI, here's a definition from ESPN's website:

"FPI is a predictive rating system designed to measure team strength and project performance going forward. The ultimate goal of FPI is not to rank teams 1 through 128; rather, it is to correctly predict games and season outcomes. If Vegas ever published the power rankings it uses to set its lines, they would likely look quite a lot like FPI.

Correctly predicting game outcomes can’t be done by evaluating teams’ records because some teams are stronger than their records indicate (lots of close losses), and others have favorable schedules. Both of these situations are reflected in the game- and season-level projections.

Each team’s FPI rating is composed of a predicted offensive, defensive and special teams component. These ratings represent the number of points each unit is expected to contribute to the team's net scoring margin on a neutral field against an average FBS opponent.

In the preseason, these components are made up entirely of data from previous seasons, such as returning starters, past performance, recruiting rankings and coaching tenure (more on the preseason component below). That information allows FPI to make predictions (and make determinations on the strength of a team’s opponents) beginning in Week 1, and then it declines in weight as the season progresses. It is important to note that prior seasons’ information never completely disappears, because it has been proved to help with prediction accuracy even at the end of a season. Vegas similarly includes priors when setting its lines."

THANKS FOR READING COUGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Staff Predictions: BYU-Western Kentucky

Our staff picks BYU-Western Kentucky on Halloween

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

How BYU Football Equipment Balances Tradition and Variety with Uniform Combinations

I sat down with BYU Football Equipment Manager Billy Nixon to talk about BYU uniforms.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Cracks the Top 10 in the AP Poll

BYU football is ranked in the AP top 10 for the first time since 2009.

Casey Lundquist

What National Analysts are Saying after BYU's 7-0 Start

BYU has created a lot of national hype after a convincing 7-0 start.

Casey Lundquist

The Good & The Bad: BYU Football vs Western Kentucky

BYU improved to 7-0 for the first time since 2001 on Saturday.

Casey Lundquist

Watch: BYU-Western Kentucky Highlights

BYU improved to 7-0 for the first time since 2001 on Saturday night.

Casey Lundquist

ESPN Simulation Sends BYU Football to the College Football Playoff

ESPN Analytics gives BYU a 13% chance to make the College Football Playoff.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Western Kentucky Preview

BYU and WKU face off in a battle of mascots turned football game.

Joe Wheat

A Look at BYU Football's Scheduling Options in November

BYU has two openings in November - here are BYU's current scheduling options.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Current Cougars Mirror Former Cougars in the NFL

The No. 11 BYU Cougars dominated the Texas State Bobcats by a final score of 52-14 in their first home game in front of fans this year. Some of BYU’s stand-out plays from the night looked very similar to some of the plays made by Cougar alumni in the NFL on Sunday.

Max Clark