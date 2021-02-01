ESPN Groups BYU Football among 'Résumé-Builders' Ahead of 2021 Season

BYU linebacker Max Tooley (31)

National perception is important in college football. Coming off an 11-1 season in 2020, BYU has an opportunity to change the national perception from a "one-hit wonder" in 2020 to a consistent winning program on the rise. In a recent article, ESPN divided college football teams into ten tiers. BYU was listed in the seventh tier called the 'résumé-builders' tier. What does that mean?

First, it's important to note that the opinion of one national writer does not represent the consensus opinion of the BYU football program following the 2020 season. Without further ado, let's dive in.

What is a 'résumé-builder'?

First, was is the definition of a 'résumé-builder' according to David Hale? The below definition is from the ESPN article:

"We all know a great win when we see one. Two top-10 teams face off, one emerges a victor, and we've got ourselves a clear playoff contender. But those games actually are pretty rare. Last season, we had just nine regular-season games between top-15 teams, with only Alabama playing in more than one. In 2019, there were just 17 such games and only five teams (including all four that made the playoff) won more than one of them. That's why this tier of teams is so important. They're the solid C-plus students. These teams can help us split hairs between the elites.

It's a mistake to use "top-25 wins" on a playoff team's résumé because how much better is a win over No. 24 than one against No. 28? Identifying teams outside the top 25 that offer some measure of talent, coaching, star power or experience is critical because, while they're unlikely to make a run at the playoff, they provide real challenges to the teams that will. While Clemson, Oregon or Oklahoma might face just one other elite opponent in 2021, a steady diet of "not half-bad teams" offers its own challenges, too. Somewhere in this mix are one or two legitimate top-20 programs and the rest likely provide cannon fodder for the elite teams looking to pad their résumés. In short, after we get past the truly interesting teams, this tier represents the rest of the top half of college football."

In addition, ESPN writer David Hale added an individual for BYU:

"And then there's BYU. The Cougars certainly weren't a one-man team in 2020, but the headline act from Zach Wilson was so impressive that it's hard to see this team repeating the performance with a new QB in 2021."

Who are the other 'résumé-builders'?

Here is a lister of the other schools listed in the seventh tier with BYU:

Air Force

App State

Arkansas

Ball State

Baylor

Boston College

Buffalo

Cal

Colorado

Houston

Kansas State

Kent State

Liberty

Louisiana

Marshall

Memphis

Minnesota

Missouri

Oregon State

Pitt

San Diego State

San Jose State

SMU

Stanford

Tulane

Tulsa

Virginia Tech

Wake Forest

What are the other tiers?

Here are the other nine tiers mentioned in the ESPN article:

1. Championship favorites

This one is self-explanatory, and you can probably name the five schools in this category off the top of your head.

2021 BYU opponents in this tier: NA

2. Knocking on the door

"If talent and opportunity are the ultimate arbiters of who wins a national championship, these teams meet the criteria, but they also come with a few more significant question marks than those in Tier 1."

2021 BYU opponents in this tier: NA

3. Teams we'll spend a lot of time making a case for who won't actually make the playoff

"The playoff has been a static group through seven years...the lesson seems simple: Be an elite blue blood or have a workable path to finish undefeated in a Power 5 conference. None of the teams in this tier quite fit that standard, but they're all good enough to provide us with a lot of interesting hypotheticals as the 2021 season unfolds."

2021 BYU opponents in this tier: USC

This is the tier where BYU would have been placed in 2020 before their loss to Coastal Carolina.

4. High ceiling, low floor

"There's a solid chance every team in this category disappoints in 2021, but disappointment is a result of high expectations, and these teams have enough talent to warrant that."

2021 BYU opponents in this tier: Arizona State

5. High floor, low ceiling

"Every team in this tier is probably a safer bet to finish in the top 25 than the tier above, but the odds of actually pushing for the playoff aren't nearly as good. This is the group of good-but-not-great teams who aren't going to disappoint, but won't provide too much excitement either."

2021 BYU opponents in this tier: Utah, Boise State

6. Let's get nuts

"We've established one truth in college football: You must have blue-chip talent to make a run for a national championship. But blue-chip talent doesn't always translate into greatness. All of these teams have recruited well -- at least at times -- during the past five years, and have rosters that include genuine stars. But there's definitely something (or a lot of things) missing. None of these five teams finished 2020 with a winning record and none should sniff the preseason top 25. But there are enough pieces in place that it wouldn't be a complete shock if one member of this group actually did take a big step forward in 2021 if everything breaks just right."

2021 BYU opponents in this tier: NA

7. Résumé-Builders

We've already discussed this at length, but only one of BYU's 2021 opponents was placed the same tier as BYU: Baylor.

8. 'You're Not Going to Get Us to Say Anything Bad About Army'

"We're stealing a joke from "Curb Your Enthusiasm" for this tier, because it's really the best way to describe these teams. We don't want to badmouth anyone. This group is ... fine. They've got some nice qualities. At the Group of 5 level, they're solid teams. The Power 5 entrants are trending up, even if they're still a ways away. We like them. They're nice teams. You're not going to get us to say anything bad about them. Really."

2021 BYU opponents in this tier: Virginia, Washington State

9. Yikes

"We wish the best for everyone here. At least one of them will make us look foolish next season. Perhaps a team like Arizona, with a new coach, some awful turnover luck and a manageable schedule."

2021 BYU opponents in this tier: Arizona, USF, Utah State, Georgia Southern

10. UConn and Kansas

What does this mean for BYU?

Like we mentioned in the intro, BYU has an opportunity to change the national perception about BYU in 2021. 2020 was a special season, but BYU is still trying to shake the image of a 18-21 overall record from 2017-2019. BYU's success last season is discounted because of the schedule that BYU faced. If BYU is able to put together a successful season against a challenging 2021 schedule, it will prove some staying power to national pundits.