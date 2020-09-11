ESPN Names BYU Football One of Ten Candidates to Fill Last Playoff Spot

BYU dismantled a Navy team that did not look ready to play on Labor Day. The dominant performance caught the attention of many national writers, including ESPN's Bill Connelly. Connelly recently listed 10 candidates to fill the final playoff spot - BYU made the cut.

If they "look the part," Connelly said, the Cougars have an outside shot:

"A stretch? Maybe. But you've got to grant Kalani Sitake's team this: The Cougars were absolutely terrifying on Monday night against an unprepared Navy team. Both lines were wheat threshers, and while quarterback Zach Wilson wasn't asked to do much, he still posted a 200+ passer rating.

Better yet, the Cougars have about the easiest schedule known to mankind. Because they had to basically redraw their schedule from scratch in August after a run of cancellations, they're playing the teams that were available for them to play. If they look the part, and the CFP committee is choosing between them and a bunch of two- or three-loss conference non-champions, do the Cougs get the benefit of the doubt? If they keep looking the way they did on Labor Day, they might have a case."

Other teams listed include Georgia, Florida, Notre Dame, Texas, North Carolina, LSU, AAC champion, Oklahoma State, and Miami.

Obviously, it's too early to be making playoff predictions. BYU still needs to prove a consistent ability to beat teams they are favored to beat. In 2020, however, anything can happen and BYU has a chance to make national waves if they remain undefeated.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI