SI.com
CougsDaily
HomeNewsLavell's Lounge+
Search

ESPN Names BYU Football One of Ten Candidates to Fill Last Playoff Spot

Casey Lundquist

BYU dismantled a Navy team that did not look ready to play on Labor Day. The dominant performance caught the attention of many national writers, including ESPN's Bill Connelly. Connelly recently listed 10 candidates to fill the final playoff spot - BYU made the cut.

If they "look the part," Connelly said, the Cougars have an outside shot: 

"A stretch? Maybe. But you've got to grant Kalani Sitake's team this: The Cougars were absolutely terrifying on Monday night against an unprepared Navy team. Both lines were wheat threshers, and while quarterback Zach Wilson wasn't asked to do much, he still posted a 200+ passer rating.

Better yet, the Cougars have about the easiest schedule known to mankind. Because they had to basically redraw their schedule from scratch in August after a run of cancellations, they're playing the teams that were available for them to play. If they look the part, and the CFP committee is choosing between them and a bunch of two- or three-loss conference non-champions, do the Cougs get the benefit of the doubt? If they keep looking the way they did on Labor Day, they might have a case."

Other teams listed include Georgia, Florida, Notre Dame, Texas, North Carolina, LSU, AAC champion, Oklahoma State, and Miami.

Obviously, it's too early to be making playoff predictions. BYU still needs to prove a consistent ability to beat teams they are favored to beat. In 2020, however, anything can happen and BYU has a chance to make national waves if they remain undefeated.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

THANKS FOR READING COUGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jackson McChesney Out for the Season Following Surgery

Freshman running back Jackson McChesney suffered season-ending foot injury in victory over Navy.

Max Clark

Navy to Start Contact Practices following Blowout Loss to BYU

Navy will start practicing live following their blowout loss to the Cougars.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Highlights: BYU Defeats Navy on Labor Day

Watch the extended highlights of BYU's convincing victory over Navy.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Announces 2020 Ticket Plans

Ticketing will transition from season tickets to an individual game-by-game model for the upcoming home schedule.

Casey Lundquist

by

Mpatt

BYU Football: Position Grades Against Navy

We look at every position group and give them a grade for their perfomance against Navy.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Improves Ten Spots in CBS Sports College Football Rankings

CBS Sports Ranks every FBS college football team.

Casey Lundquist

Watch: BYU vs Navy Highlights

BYU won in dominant fashion on Labor Day.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Bold Predictions against Navy

BYU kicks off the 2020 season today, these are my bold predictions.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

ESPN FPI Updated Predictions for 2020 BYU Football Season

ESPN FPI makes BYU a favorite in all but one remaining game.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Statistical Leaders Against Navy

BYU played a near perfect game against Navy. These players stood atop the stat sheets after the final whistle.

Casey Lundquist