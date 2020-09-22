SI.com
CougsDaily
Fans no Longer Allowed to Attend BYU vs Troy

Casey Lundquist

Nothing is guaranteed in 2020. After announced just weeks ago that it would allow 6,000 fans to watch BYU's upcoming game against Troy, BYU announced that fans are no longer allowed to attend on Saturday. The decision comes as a result of rising COVID-19 cases in Provo. BYU released the following statement in a press release on Tuesday:

PROVO, Utah — In accordance with the state of Utah’s announcement today moving Provo from low (yellow) to a moderate (orange) risk COVID-19 designation, the BYU-Troy football game on Saturday, Sept. 26, will be played without fans at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

The game will be televised nationally on ESPN at 8:15 pm MT. Tickets purchased for the Troy game will be honored for the first home game once the state designation changes to allow BYU to host fans in the stadium. Ticket holders who are interested in receiving a refund for the Troy tickets can email the BYU Ticket Office at BYUtickets@byu.edu.

The state’s announced designation for Provo covers a 14-day period, which means the BYU versus Louisiana Tech game on Friday, Oct. 2, will also be played without fans. The university will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available. 

