CougsDaily
Top Stories
News

Film Review of BYU Football Target Bentley Redden

Casey Lundquist

Bentley Redden BYU Football San Clemente

Bentley Redden is a BYU legacy recruit with offers from across the country. Bentley's Dad, Matt Redden, played Defensive End for BYU in the early 90's. Redden is being recruited as a Tight End by some schools and a Defensive End by other schools. Redden tells Sports Illustrated that he plans to make his college decision before the start of the football season. There's a lot to like about his game - check out his junior highlights below:

After looking at his film, I think Redden could excel at either Tight End or Defensive End at the next level. Here a few things that stand out:

Tight End

Redden runs good routes and catches the ball away from his body making him a reliable target. Redden tells Sports Illustrated that coaches like his "catch radius on the offensive side of the ball given [his] size." He possesses all the tools to be a great pass catcher at the next level.

Another thing that stands out - Redden is a willing blocker. He has the frame to add weight and become a well-rounded Tight End at the FBS level.

Defensive End

Redden has great speed coming off the edge. His high motor and pursuit stand out on film which is one thing that college coaches frequently bring up about Redden's game. Redden tells Sports Illustrated that college coaches also like his spin move. Lastly, Redden is physical. He hits hard and doesn't shy away from contact.

