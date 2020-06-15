CougsDaily
News

Film Review of BYU Football Target Isaac Vaha

Casey Lundquist

One year ago, Isaac Vaha was preparing for his first season of high school football. Today, Vaha is a three-star prospect (247Sports) with 19 offers from some of the biggest names in college football. In an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated, Vaha talked about his unique path to becoming a big-time football recruit. Vaha said, "To be honest, I didn't imagine myself getting all these offers when I started...it's been kind of crazy." 

Vaha is listed as an athlete by recruiting services - he plays both Tight End and Defensive End for his high school. In the same interview, however, Vaha told me that he prefers Tight End and will likely choose a school that will allow him to play Tight End. Today, let's take a look at Vaha's film as a Tight End. A few things stand out:

Upside

Listed at 6'7 230 lbs, Vaha has tons of upside. In fact, Vaha tells me that the thing he hears most from college coaches is that his upside of "off the charts." Vaha's size makes him a big receiving target. Vaha's catch radius and willingness to block is the reason why so many schools across the country are hoping to land Vaha's signature.

Hands

Vaha is new to the game of football - his route running will naturally improve with more experience. He already has something, however, that's really hard to teach - soft hands. Vaha has the talent to be a dangerous dual-threat Tight End at the next level.

