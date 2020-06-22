Film Review of BYU Football Target Kingsley Suamataia

Kingsley Suamataia is one of BYU's top targets in the 2021 recruiting class - he's also the top OL target for many schools out west. The four-star Tackle is superbly talented which is why more than 30 schools across the country are competing for his signature. Today, we take a closer look at Suamataia's film.

Before we get to football film, I pulled a few videos from Kingsley's twitter account that display how athletic he is. Listed at 6'5 280 pounds (closer to 300 now), Suamataia is freaky athletic.

His athleticism and explosiveness serve him very well at the tackle position. Suamataia has even drawn comparisons to Outland Trophy winner, Penei Sewell. His combination of strength and athleticism is simply unfair at the high school level:

Suamataia tells Sports Illustrated that college coaches consistently compliment three aspects of his game when they watch his film:

Finishing blocks Playing with a nasty attitude Athleticism

There's a lot to like about Suamataia's game. Along with those things listed above, a few things stand out:

Frame

Suamataia is long with a broad frame. His size and strength allow him to maintain control at the point of attack - he consistently knocks back his opponents at the line of scrimmage.

Quickness

Defenders, especially at the high school level, simply don't have the strength to bull rush Suamataia. As a result, they often try a speed rush around the edge. Suamataia's first step is quick enough to prevent defenders from beating him off the edge. He's also quick enough to react to a jab step back to his inside shoulder.

