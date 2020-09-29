Five BYU Football Newcomers that Stood Out Against Troy

There was a lot to like about BYU's dominant victory over Troy. Zach Wilson had a career night, Khyiris Tonga was dominant, the list goes on and on. I was impressed by the play of a few newcomers on Saturday. Here are five newcomers that stood out against Troy:

Micah Harper - DB #1

Micah Harper started against Troy after COVID-19 contract tracing forced at least one player in the secondary to sit out on Saturday - Harper did not disappoint. He had 7 total tackles, 3 solo tackles, and .5 TFLs on Saturday. His performance earned him the co-starting job at cornerback as a true freshman.

Starting as a true freshman has been Harper's goal since he signed with BYU last December:

Miles Davis - RB/WR/KR #19

Miles Davis came in late in the game and showed flashes of his potential. Davis, who ran track in high school, had 30 receiving yards on 2 receptions and 20 rushing yards on 5 carries. Davis moved to running back after multiple running backs suffered injuries early in the season. In my opinion, Davis' ceiling is highest at wide receiver. Either way, Davis has the talent to become a star for BYU in the future. Davis will be able to use this season to grow and develop in the BYU offense - he still needs time before he becomes a consistent contributor.

Tyler Batty - DL #92

Listed at 6-5 261 lbs., Tyler Batty has the makings of a future star at defensive end. He signed with BYU in 2017 but he is a true freshman in 2020. Batty recorded a sack and a QB hurry against Troy.

Ryan Rhekow - P #24

Ryan Rhekow has only punted twice this season. Rhekow has a powerful leg and the makings of a punter that BYU can rely on for the next four years. His first career punt was a booming 56-yarder against the Midshipmen.

Kody Epps - WR #0

Kody Epps saw his first playing time in a BYU uniform on Saturday. He had one reception for 14 yards. On his only target, Epps put his route-running on display with an out route against the sideline where Epps created 2-3 yards of separation. Even more impressive, in my opinion, was Epps first career carry on a jet sweep. Epps lowered his shoulder and gained 2-3 additional yards. I expect Epps to become a bigger part of the offense as the season progresses.