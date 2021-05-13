The NFL released the 2021 schedule on Wednesday. BYU could have as many as 25 former players on NFL rosters this fall. Here are five must-watch games featuring former Cougars in the NFL.

5. Jaguars @ Jets - Week 16

1:00 PM ET | CBS

The top four quarterbacks taken in the 2021 NFL Draft (Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields) will be compared against each other for the remainder of their careers. Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson square off for the first time in week 16.

4. 49ers @ Lions - Week 1

1:00 PM ET | Fox

Four former Cougars will be featured in this game. Fred Warner, who has become the face of the 49ers defense, Kai Nacua, and Corbin Kaufusi will suit up for the 49ers. Jamaal Williams will be playing his first game as a Detroit Lion.

3. Patriots @ Jets - Week 2

1:00 PM ET | CBS

Former BYU linebackers Harvey Langi and Kyle Van Noy team up against former BYU QB Zach Wilson in week two.

2. Jets @ Panthers - Week 1

1:00 PM ET | CBS

This game will be one of the most anticipated game of the opening weekend. Zach Wilson, who was taken with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, will make his first start (likely, not official) against the Carolina Panthers. Brady Christensen will also be making his NFL debut for the Panthers - the Panthers selected Christensen in the third round of the NFL Draft. Tristen Hoge also signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent.

The national storylines for this game will surround the two starting quarterbacks. The Jets traded quarterback Sam Darnold to the Panthers knowing they wanted to draft Zach Wilson in the NFL Draft. Those two quarterbacks could face off for the first time in week one.

1. Saints @ Jets - Week 14

1:00 PM ET | Fox

If Taysom Hill is named the starting quarterback for the Saints, this game is the easy choice at number one. Two former BYU quarterbacks facing off in the NFL on a Sunday afternoon.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI