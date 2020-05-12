CougsDaily
Five Teams We Want BYU Football to Schedule

Casey Lundquist

Sports news is hard to come by during a global pandemic. Today, let's take a break from the stress that comes with quarantine and and put on our Athletic Director hats. Here are the five teams I want to see on BYU's schedule. You can list your five in the comments section.

I followed one rule as I compiled my list: I didn't list any school that BYU has already faced during the independence era. Obviously, scheduling games with these schools is much easier said than done.

Kansas State

Kansas State Football

It's been more than 20 years since BYU faced Kansas State in the Cotton Bowl. It's been over 40 years since BYU played Kansas State during the regular season. BYU's win over Kansas State was one of the best wins in program history. I want to see that game played again, and I want BYU in a 1996 throwback jersey.

Miami

Miami Hurricanes vs Florida State Seminoles

Speaking of historical wins, this September will mark the 30-year anniversary since Ty Detmer and BYU took down the top-ranked Miami Hurricanes in Lavell Edwards Stadium. The all-time series between the two teams is tied at one win a piece. It's time to break the Ty, I mean tie. 

South Carolina

South Carolina vs Vanderbilt

The culture and atmosphere surrounding SEC football is unlike any conference in the country. I want BYU to play SEC teams that they have never played before - BYU has never faced South Carolina.

Northwestern

Northwestern Football

The Wildcats are a football program on the rise. As a program, Northwestern faces similar academic hurdles that BYU faces. BYU has never played Northwestern in a game of football.

Texas A&M

Texas A&M Football

Texas A&M is another team that BYU hasn't played since 1996. Texas A&M plays in one of the best venues in college football and is the home of the 12th man. BYU owns a 2-1 series lead over A&M.

Give me your top five in the comments section!

