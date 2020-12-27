Four Four-Star Recruits that BYU Football is Recruiting in the 2022 Class

The 2022 recruiting class has tons of potential and BYU is actively recruiting some highly-rated players in the 2022 class. Here are four four-star recruits that BYU is actively recruiting:

Carsen Ryan - TE

Carsen Ryan is a 2022 Tight End out of Timpview High School. He already has offers from programs all over the country. I had a chance to sit down with Ryan and get an update on his recruitment during a global pandemic.

Dave Iuli - OL

Dave Iuli is a four-star Offensive Lineman out of Washington with offers from around the country. Iuli has already received offers from the likes of LSU, Oregon, Tennessee, and Washington among others. Iuli is listed at 6'5 330 pounds and he projects as an interior Offensive Lineman at the next level. BYU and Iuli started talking months ago and I would expect BYU to extend an offer in the future. I had a chance to catch up with Iuli and get an update on his recruitment a few months ago, you can watch that interview here:

George Maile - OL

BYU extended an offer to 2022 OL prospect George Maile in October. Maile preps at Bingham High School and is the younger brother of 2021 Utah State commit Tupou Maile. George currently holds offers from USC, Utah, Cal, Nebraska, Oregon and now BYU among others - he is listed as a four star recruit on 247Sports.

Trent Ramsey - OL

Trent Ramsey is an Offensive Tackle prospect out of Florida who received an offer from BYU in May. Ramsey has already receiving offers from around the country. His offer list includes the likes of Oregon, Miami, Florida State, Nebraska, and Michigan State among others. He is listed as a four-star prospect on 247 sports.

