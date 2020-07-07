Four New Defensive Lineman Capable of Boosting BYU's Pass Rush

BYU struggled to get to the QB in 2019. The Cougars ranked 117th in team sacks. Regardless of scheme or preference, the pass rush must improve if BYU wants to be a better defense in 2020. Here are four new Defensive Lineman that are capable of boosting BYU's pass rush:

Tyler Batty

Batty signed with BYU as part of the 2017 recruiting class. Batty returned from his mission and enrolled in January. Batty has all the tools to be a great pass rusher. Check out some of his high school highlights:

Seleti Fevaleaki

Seleti Fevaleaki was recruited by Kalani Sitake and Ilaisa Tuiaki when they coached at the University of Utah. Then they recruited Fevaleaki when they moved to Oregon State. In the end, Fevaleaki followed Sitake and Tuiaki to BYU.

After a mission and a redshirt season, Fevaleaki has the opportunity to earn playing time at Defensive End in 2020. Fevaleaki had a good spring and I expect him to become a contributor in 2020. The Defensive Line is the most Senior of any position group, but I still expect him to find a role on the defense.

Fisher Jackson

Fisher Jackson committed to BYU as a WR/S PWO during the 2019 recruiting cycle. He joined the program this January as a Defensive End. Jackson's sheer size and athleticism stood out during spring ball - he is listed at 6'5, 252 lbs. Jackson will need some time to develop given his inexperience at Defensive End, but he absolutely fits the physical mold of a rush end.a

Alema Pilimai

Alema Pilimai switched from Tight End to Defensive End after one week of spring football. Pilimai only ran with the DL for one media availability, but his length and quickness immediately jumped out. Pilimai was very disruptive in his limited action. Pilimai looked like a natural fit at DE.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI