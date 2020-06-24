Fred Warner Named Top 10 NFL Linebacker

CBS Sports recently ranked the top 10 Linebackers in the NFL; Former BYU star, Fred Warner, made the cut. It feels like it's been a year since the Chiefs beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl. In case you forgot, Fred Warner played well in the Super Bowl including a pivotal interception in the second half. Despite his interception, CBS Sports says Warner flies "under the radar." Here's what they had to say about Warner:

"Warner flies under the radar largely because he's been playing on a stacked defense that has also included the likes of DeForest Buckner, Nick Bosa, and Richard Sherman -- not to mention, the 49ers gave another linebacker, Kwon Alexander, a gigantic contract in free agency before last season. It feels like Warner's production has been overshadowed." Sean Warner-McGough

McGough put Warner as the 9th best LB in the NFL - he goes on to say that Warner won't be under the radar for much longer:

"But that's not fair to Warner, who has blossomed into one of the league's best linebackers since the team drafted him in the third round of the 2018 draft. Across two seasons, he's already registered 242 combined tackles, 10 tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, three sacks, 15 passes defended, four forced fumbles, and an interception, which he returned for a touchdown. Over the past two seasons, only nine linebackers have recorded more combined tackles than Warner. Despite his consistent production, he's yet to earn a trip to the Pro Bowl. 2020 feels like the year Warner will get the credit he deserves. All he has to do is keep playing the way he has over the past two years. Eventually, the credit he deserves will come. And after ending the season on a total tear, his best days appear to be ahead."

Warner is one of three former BYU Linebackers in the NFL. Kyle Van Noy recently signed a deal with the Miami Dolphins after a successful run with the Patriots. Sione Takitaki is entering his second season with the Cleveland Browns.

