Get to Know BYU Commit Cooper Ross

Over the last two weeks, BYU has hosted over 100 unofficial visitors on campus. One of those players was Cooper Ross, a 2022 tight end from Mesa, Arizona. After an impressive performance during camp, Ross earned himself a BYU offer.

It didn't take long for Ross to jump at the opportunity to play for BYU - he committed to the Cougars last Tuesday shortly after receiving the offer. I had a chance to catch up with Ross and discuss his path to BYU.

For Cooper, committing to BYU is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream. "I’m being completely honest when I say that BYU has always been my dream school," he said. "It's very different from all other Universities in its mission to serve others and create good people. I feel it matches what I’m looking for more than any other school. Don’t tell my Dad, he is a huge ASU fan."

Cooper's relationship with BYU began on Twitter, but things accelerated when he met Coach Clark and Coach Tuiaki at the Dixie State football camp a few weeks ago. "I interacted with several different coaches at camp, mainly Coach Clark, Coach Tuiaki, Coach Hadley and Coach Lamb," Ross said. "Having the opportunity to learn from these great coaches just blew my mind. I was soaking up everything they would say...I’m incredibly excited to come play for BYU. It’s been my dream since I was young and I’m incredibly blessed to have the dream coming true."

Throughout his high school career, Cooper has played tight end for Heritage Academy in Mesa, Arizona. Heritage Academy is small - they play in an eight-man football league. At the BYU camp, Ross played on both sides of the ball. According to Ross, his position at BYU is still to be determined. "I’m not sure yet where I’ll be asked to play," he said. "I played both offense and defense at camp. The decision is up to the coaching staff and I’ll play wherever they want me."

Ross will leave to serve a mission after he graduates, and he will enroll in the Fall of 2024.

