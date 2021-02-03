Get to Know the 2021 BYU Football Signees

It was a quiet national signing day for BYU who did all of their signing during the early signing period. BYU isn't done for the day, however, they will still announce the returning missionaries that will join the program for the 2021 season. For now, get to know those players that signed with BYU during the early signing period.

Logan Fano

Position: Defensive End / Linebacker

School: Timpview High School

Measurables: 6'2, 190 lbs.

Competing Offers: Washington, Utah, Nebraska, Wisconsin,Oklahoma, Michigan, etc.

Star Rating: High 3 star (4 star according to 247)

Commitment Date: 11/28/2020

John Henry Daley

Position: Defensive End

School: Lone Peak High School

Measurables: 6'4, 225 lbs.

Competing Offers: Stanford, Washington State, San Diego State, Colorado State, UNLV

Star Rating: High 3 star

Commitment Date: 12/14/2020

Raider Damuni

Position: Defensive Back

School: Timpview High School

Measurables: 6'2, 190 lbs.

Competing Offers: Oregon, Utah, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Arizona, Oregon State, etc.

Star Rating: High 3 star

Commitment Date: 2/2/2017

Elia Migao

Position: Offensive Line

School: Chaparral High School

Measurables: 6'3, 320 lbs.

Competing Offers: Oregon, Michigan State, Nebraska, Arizona State, San Diego State, Colorado, etc.

Star Rating: High 3 star

Commitment Date: 9/1/2020

Enoka Migao

Position: Defensive Line

School: Chaparral High School

Measurables: 6'5, 230 lbs.

Competing Offers: Michigan State, Nevada, Arizona, San Diego State, Colorado, etc.

Star Rating: Mid 3 star

Commitment Date: 9/1/2020

Bentley Redden

Position: Tight End / Defensive End

School: San Clemente High School

Measurables: 6'5, 213 lbs.

Competing Offers: Arizona State, Virginia, Tennessee, Kansas, Nebraska, etc.

Star Rating: Mid 3 star

Commitment Date: 7/26/2020

Dylan Rollins

Position: Offensive Line

School: Sentinel High School (Montana)

Measurables: 6'5.5, 284 lbs.

Competing Offers: Minnesota, Oregon State, Air Force, UNLV, Utah State

Star Rating: Mid 3 star

Commitment Date: 12/08/2020

Nathan Hoke

Position: Linebacker

School: North Allegheny High School

Measurables: 6'3, 225 lbs.

Competing Offers: Air Force, Army, Navy, Central Michigan

Star Rating: Low 3 star

Commitment Date: 8/3/2020

Weston Jones

Position: Offensive Line

School: Romeo High School

Measurables: 6'5, 260 lbs.

Competing Offers: Virginia, Indiana, Iowa State, Toledo, Tulane, Air Force, Army, etc.

Star Rating: Mid 3 star

Commitment Date: 6/4/2020

Isaiah Glasker

Position: Defensive Back & Wide Receiver

School: Bingham High School

Measurables: 6'5, 195 lbs.

Competing Offers: Weber State

Star Rating: Low 3 star

Commitment Date: 11/23/2020

Sione Hingano

Position: Offensive Line

School: Chandler High School

Measurables: 6'5, 290 lbs.

Competing Offers: Idaho, Northern Arizona, SUU, Weber State

Star Rating: Low 3 star

Commitment Date: 11/19/2020

Dallin Havea

Position: Linebacker & Defensive Line

School: Provo High School

Measurables: 6'3, 215 lbs.

Competing Offers: NA

Star Rating: Low 3 star

Commitment Date: 12/7/2020

Kyson Hall

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Maple Mountain High School

Measurables: 5'11, 175 lbs.

Competing Offers: NA

Star Rating: Low 3 star

Commitment Date: 8/19/2019

Ricky Wolfgramm

Position: Defensive Line

School: East High School

Measurables: 6'1, 235 lbs.

Competing Offers: NA

Star Rating: Low 3 star

Commitment Date: 2/24/2017

Jovesa Damuni

Position: Running Back (Could also play Wide Receiver, Cornerback)

School: Ridgeline High School

Measurables: 5'11, 180 lbs.

Competing Offers: Utah State

Star Rating: Low 3 star

Commitment Date: 7/23/2020

Quenton Rice

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Faith Lutheran High School

Measurables: 6'1, 195 lbs.

Competing Offers: Dixie State

Star Rating: Low 3 star

Commitment Date: 8/7/2020

Quenton hasn't played this season due to COVID-19, but his team has participated in a 7-on-7 tournament. You can check out his highlights from that tournament here:

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI