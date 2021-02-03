Get to Know the 2021 BYU Football Signees
It was a quiet national signing day for BYU who did all of their signing during the early signing period. BYU isn't done for the day, however, they will still announce the returning missionaries that will join the program for the 2021 season. For now, get to know those players that signed with BYU during the early signing period.
Logan Fano
Position: Defensive End / Linebacker
School: Timpview High School
Measurables: 6'2, 190 lbs.
Competing Offers: Washington, Utah, Nebraska, Wisconsin,Oklahoma, Michigan, etc.
Star Rating: High 3 star (4 star according to 247)
Commitment Date: 11/28/2020
John Henry Daley
Position: Defensive End
School: Lone Peak High School
Measurables: 6'4, 225 lbs.
Competing Offers: Stanford, Washington State, San Diego State, Colorado State, UNLV
Star Rating: High 3 star
Commitment Date: 12/14/2020
Raider Damuni
Position: Defensive Back
School: Timpview High School
Measurables: 6'2, 190 lbs.
Competing Offers: Oregon, Utah, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Arizona, Oregon State, etc.
Star Rating: High 3 star
Commitment Date: 2/2/2017
Elia Migao
Position: Offensive Line
School: Chaparral High School
Measurables: 6'3, 320 lbs.
Competing Offers: Oregon, Michigan State, Nebraska, Arizona State, San Diego State, Colorado, etc.
Star Rating: High 3 star
Commitment Date: 9/1/2020
Enoka Migao
Position: Defensive Line
School: Chaparral High School
Measurables: 6'5, 230 lbs.
Competing Offers: Michigan State, Nevada, Arizona, San Diego State, Colorado, etc.
Star Rating: Mid 3 star
Commitment Date: 9/1/2020
Bentley Redden
Position: Tight End / Defensive End
School: San Clemente High School
Measurables: 6'5, 213 lbs.
Competing Offers: Arizona State, Virginia, Tennessee, Kansas, Nebraska, etc.
Star Rating: Mid 3 star
Commitment Date: 7/26/2020
Dylan Rollins
Position: Offensive Line
School: Sentinel High School (Montana)
Measurables: 6'5.5, 284 lbs.
Competing Offers: Minnesota, Oregon State, Air Force, UNLV, Utah State
Star Rating: Mid 3 star
Commitment Date: 12/08/2020
Nathan Hoke
Position: Linebacker
School: North Allegheny High School
Measurables: 6'3, 225 lbs.
Competing Offers: Air Force, Army, Navy, Central Michigan
Star Rating: Low 3 star
Commitment Date: 8/3/2020
Weston Jones
Position: Offensive Line
School: Romeo High School
Measurables: 6'5, 260 lbs.
Competing Offers: Virginia, Indiana, Iowa State, Toledo, Tulane, Air Force, Army, etc.
Star Rating: Mid 3 star
Commitment Date: 6/4/2020
Isaiah Glasker
Position: Defensive Back & Wide Receiver
School: Bingham High School
Measurables: 6'5, 195 lbs.
Competing Offers: Weber State
Star Rating: Low 3 star
Commitment Date: 11/23/2020
Sione Hingano
Position: Offensive Line
School: Chandler High School
Measurables: 6'5, 290 lbs.
Competing Offers: Idaho, Northern Arizona, SUU, Weber State
Star Rating: Low 3 star
Commitment Date: 11/19/2020
Dallin Havea
Position: Linebacker & Defensive Line
School: Provo High School
Measurables: 6'3, 215 lbs.
Competing Offers: NA
Star Rating: Low 3 star
Commitment Date: 12/7/2020
Kyson Hall
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Maple Mountain High School
Measurables: 5'11, 175 lbs.
Competing Offers: NA
Star Rating: Low 3 star
Commitment Date: 8/19/2019
Ricky Wolfgramm
Position: Defensive Line
School: East High School
Measurables: 6'1, 235 lbs.
Competing Offers: NA
Star Rating: Low 3 star
Commitment Date: 2/24/2017
Jovesa Damuni
Position: Running Back (Could also play Wide Receiver, Cornerback)
School: Ridgeline High School
Measurables: 5'11, 180 lbs.
Competing Offers: Utah State
Star Rating: Low 3 star
Commitment Date: 7/23/2020
Quenton Rice
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Faith Lutheran High School
Measurables: 6'1, 195 lbs.
Competing Offers: Dixie State
Star Rating: Low 3 star
Commitment Date: 8/7/2020
Quenton hasn't played this season due to COVID-19, but his team has participated in a 7-on-7 tournament. You can check out his highlights from that tournament here:
You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:
Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated
Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist
Instagram - @BYU_SI