Get to Know the BYU Football Newcomers

As of the time of this article, BYU will add around 25 new scholarship players to the 2021 roster. Let's get to know the new scholarship additions.

2021 Previously Signed Additions

Dallin Holker - TE

Original Signing Class: 2018

Notes: Holker made an impact as a true freshman before leaving for a mission after his freshman season. If Holker can get shake off the mission rust, he will immediately compete for a spot in the two-deep. Holker will join the team this fall. Here are some of his high school highlights:

Ethan Erickson - TE

Original Signing Class: 2019

Notes: A tight end out of Hawaii that turned down offers from Utah State and Navy to sign with BYU. Erickson will join the team this Fall.

Donovan Hanna - OL

Original Signing Class: 2017

Notes: Hanna signed with BYU clear back in 2017 as a tight. He participated in spring practices as an offensive tackle.

Chase Roberts - WR

Original Signing Class: 2019

Notes: Out of American Fork High School, Roberts was an Under Armor All-American. Roberts returned from his mission in March and has been working to get in shape.

Michael Daley - LB

Original Signing Class: 2019

Notes: Michael Daley is the older brother of 2021 BYU signee John-Henry Daley. Michael led the state in sacks as a senior at Lone Peak High School. Daley will join the program in the Fall once he returns home from his mission.

Isaac Matua - LB

Original Signing Class: 2018

Notes: Matua is a linebacker out of Kearns High School that participated in spring ball.

Talan Alfrey - DB/LB

Original Signing Class: 2018

Notes: BYU needs help at Safety, and Alfrey is a candidate to compete for a spot in the two-deep. Alfrety signed in 2018 over offers from Air Force and Nevada. He was announced as a linebacker, but he could end up in a few different spots.

Dean Jones - DB

Original Signing Class: 2020

Notes: Dean Jones is a long and fast defensive back out of Arizona. Jones is enrolled in classes and will participate in spring ball. Last Summer, I had a chance to catch up with Jones and discuss his recruitment, you can watch that video below:

Cade Albright - DL

Original Signing Class: 2019

Notes: Albright committed to BYU over competing offers from Utah, UCLA, and Utah State. Albright will join the program in the Fall.

Josh Larsen - DL

Original Signing Class: 2020

Notes: Larsen signed with BYU in 2020. He used his gray shirt last season and is enrolled in classes.

Brooks Maile - DL

Original Signing Class: 2019

Notes: Maile is a defensive lineman out of Saint George, Utah that committed to BYU over Utah State.

Bruce Mitchell - DL

Original Signing Class: 2019

Notes: Mitchell is another defensive line prospect that will join the program this Fall.

John Nelson - DL

Original Signing Class: 2020

Notes: Nelson signed with BYU in 2020. He used his gray shirt last season and is enrolled in classes.

Oliver Nasilai RB/LB

Original Signing Class: 2018

Notes: Nasilai signed with BYU over Oklahoma State out of high school. Nasilai played linebacker in high school, he is listed as a RB/LB. He could play either position - I expect him to make an impact during his time at BYU.

Campell Barrington - OL

Original Signing Class: 2018

Notes: Campbell Barrington is the younger brother of starting offensive lineman Clark Barrington.

Brock Gunderson - OL

Original Signing Class: 2019

Notes: Gunderson signed with BYU in 2019 over offers from Air Force, Utah State, Purdue, and UNLV among others.

Tysen Lewis - OL

Original Signing Class: 2018

Notes: Lewis is an offensive lineman out of Weber High School that signed with BYU over a competing offer from Utah State.

Class of 2021 Play-First Signees

Elia Migao

Position: Offensive Line

School: Chaparral High School

Measurables: 6'3, 320 lbs.

Competing Offers: Oregon, Michigan State, Nebraska, Arizona State, San Diego State, Colorado, etc.

Star Rating: High 3 star

Commitment Date: 9/1/2020

Notes: Elia Migao will be a staple on the BYU offensive line in the future. He moves very well at his size. I think he could crack the two-deep at OL as a true freshman.

Enoka Migao

Position: Defensive Line

School: Chaparral High School

Measurables: 6'5, 230 lbs.

Competing Offers: Michigan State, Nevada, Arizona, San Diego State, Colorado, etc.

Star Rating: Mid 3 star

Commitment Date: 9/1/2020

Notes: Enoka is Elia's twin brother. Like his brother, Enoka has the talent to become a major contributor during his time at BYU.

Dylan Rollins

Position: Offensive Line

School: Sentinel High School (Montana)

Measurables: 6'5.5, 284 lbs.

Competing Offers: Minnesota, Oregon State, Air Force, UNLV, Utah State

Star Rating: Mid 3 star

Commitment Date: 12/08/2020

Notes: Rollins was a three-star OL prospect out of Montana with competing offers from Minnesota, Oregon State, and Utah State among others. Montana isn't known as a recruiting hotbed. In fact, it's been seven years since a player from Montana signed with an FBS program according to 406 MT Sports. The Montana FBS recruiting drought ended when Rollins committed to the Cougars.

So how does a player from Montana become the first player in years to attract so many FBS offers? Well, his frame certainly helps. Listed at 6'6 285 lbs., Rollins fits the mold of an FBS OL with room to put on more weight. In particular, he fits the mold that BYU has looked for in their OL prospects - long, lean, and physical. The other attribute that stands out about Rollins is his 81" wingspan.

Quenton Rice

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Faith Lutheran High School

Measurables: 6'1, 195 lbs.

Competing Offers: Dixie State

Star Rating: Low 3 star

Commitment Date: 8/7/2020

Notes: Quenton Rice is the son of former BYU great Rodney Rice. Quenton is long and fast - he could end up playing either wide receiver or defensive back for the Cougars.

Scholarship Transfers

Puka Nacua & Samson Nacua

BYU added two dynamic weapons to their offense in Puka and Samson Nacua. Puka, a transfer from Washington, and Samson, a transfer from Utah, are the brothers of former BYU great defensive back Kai Nacua. Now, the two younger brothers will follow Kai's footsteps in wearing the white and blue.

Unlike their older brother, however, Puka and Samson play on the offensive side of the ball at wide receiver. Through two seasons (one of which was abbreviated due to COVID-19) at Washington, Puka had 319 receiving yards on 16 receptions and three touchdowns. He was in line to be one of Washington's top receivers this season before he decided to enter the transfer portal. In four seasons at Utah, Samson had 1,105 receiving yards on 82 receptions and 11 touchdowns.

Samson has one year of eligibility remaining and he will be eligible to play immediately as a graduate transfer. Puka will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Kaleb Hayes

Shortly after he entered the transfer portal in January, Oregon State cornerback Kaleb Hayes heard from BYU cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford. It didn't take long for Coach Gilford to rekindle the connection he made with Hayes when he recruited him in high school. Kaleb Hayes shut down his transfer recruitment shortly thereafter and committed to BYU. "I felt comfortable," Hayes said. "Something about the program, something about those coaches, something struck within me. That's where I wanted to be at."

Hayes prepped at San Gorgonio High School in San Bernardino, California. He was recruited by Oregon State as an athlete, but he played quarterback in high school. During his redshirt freshman season at Oregon State, Hayes learned how to play the cornerback position. "I didn't know how to back peddle," Hayes said jokingly about his first year in Corvallis.

Hayes took full advantage of his redshirt season. By the time he stepped onto the field as a redshirt freshman, he was one of the best cornerbacks in the PAC-12. According to Pro Football Focus in 2019, Hayes had the lowest catch rate allowed of any returning PAC-12 cornerback at 45.7%. He also "limited receivers to 88 yards after the catch."

According to Hayes, he has two years of eligibility remaining, and he plans to arrive in Provo in late June or early July.

Jakob Robinson

Jakob Robinson committed to BYU back in February. Robinson is a transfer defensive back from Utah State. BYU recruited Robinson out of high school when he prepped at Orem High School. Due to limited scholarships, however, BYU offered Robinson as a grayshirt. Utah State offered Robinson an immediate spot later in the process, and Robinson committed to the Aggies. After one year in Logan, Robinson entered the transfer portal.

BYU was quick to reach out when Robinson hit the portal, and their existing relationship made the Cougars the clear favorite.