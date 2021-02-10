Ryan Clark Compares Zach Wilson to Patrick Mahomes

In January, ESPN College GameDay analyst David Pollack joined ESPN's Get Up to discuss Zach Wilson and his NFL prospects. Pollack said Wilson reminded him of two great current NFL quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers.

"He scares the crap out of me because my comparisons that keep coming to mind when I watch him are too good. I keep looking at him and he's got such a smooth, natural ability. He just floats off his back foot and flips it like Aaron Rodgers. He just runs to his left and throws it 60 yards downfield like Patrick Mahomes," said Pollack. "Last year I did not get in the Jordan Love comparison with Patrick Mahomes. This guy (Zach Wilson) reminds me of them. His deep ball accuracy is second to none."

Pollack's comments caught the attention of Ryan Clark who was also on the show that morning. Clark, who admittedly did not believe Pollack in January, compared Wilson to Mahomes on Wednesday after watching Zach Wilson's film. "He makes plays that other guys in college can't, and that's including Trevor Lawrence," Clark said. You can listen to Clark's full comments below:

Comparing Zach Wilson to one of the best, if not the very best, quarterback in the NFL is probably unfair for a guy that has not stepped foot on an NFL field yet. However, one thing is clear: the Zach Wilson hype train is not slowing down and it's looking more and more likely that he will be the second overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

