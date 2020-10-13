SI.com
Houston Head Coach 'Unsure' who will be Available Against BYU

Casey Lundquist

Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen spoke to the media on Tuesday in preparation for Friday night's matchup against BYU. During the zoom call, he said as many as 15 to 20 players are out of practice for a variety of reasons this week. According to Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle, Coach Holgorsen said,"The good news is nothing is long term. The bad news is I don’t know exactly who is going to be available Friday night."

What does that mean? Only time will tell. In 2020, it could be related to COVID-19 contract tracing. When a coach says things like "nothing is long term" and "I don't know exactly who is going to be available" it sounds COVID-19 related. However, that is purely speculation at this point. For everyone involved, we hope that is not the case.

Holgorsen also spoke very highly of BYU's offense on Tuesday claiming that BYU is "the best offense in the country." 

According to Duarte, Holgersen said the following regarding BYU's offense:

"Asked about defensive performance, Houston coach Dana Holgorsen: 'I'm proud to say that we're No. 1 in the country in defense right now. Now we've got the best offense in the country coming to Houston on Friday night. (BYU) is spectacular.'"

