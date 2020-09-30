SI.com
CougsDaily
HomeNewsLavell's Lounge+
Search

How BYU Can Make Moves in AP Poll: Week Five

Casey Lundquist

BYU's two dominant victories earned them a spot in the AP top 25 for a third week in a row. This week, let's look at the teams surrounding BYU in the AP poll to see where BYU can improve in the polls.

USATSI_14989165_168390393_lowres

It's important to remember that all of this will go away if BYU doesn't beat Louisiana Tech and the teams they are favored to beat - something the Cougars have struggled to do consistently over the past few seasons. In the words of Al Davis, "Just win, baby."

#11 UCF: UCF hosts Tulsa on Saturday night. A lost against the Golden Hurricane would probably put UCF below BYU in the eyes of the voters. UCF has a 91% chance to win on Saturday according to ESPN FPI.

#12 North Carolina: North Carolina travels to Boston College on Saturday. The Eagles have a 26% chance to upset the Tar Heels according ESPN FPI.

#13 Texas A&M: Texas A&M travels to Alabama on Saturday. How far would the Aggies drop in the rankings with a loss to the Crimson Tide?

#14 Oregon: Oregon won't play for at least another month.

#15 Cincinnati: Cincinnati will host South Florida on Saturday. Can USF overcome a blowout loss to Notre Dame and upset Cincinnati?

#16 Mississippi State: Mississippi State will look to repeat their first performance under head coach Mike Leach. Mississippi State hosts Arkansas on Saturday.

#17 Oklahoma State: Oklahoma State plays Kansas on Saturday. The Jayhawks are 0-2 and will probably be 0-3 by Saturday night.

#18 Oklahoma: The Sooners will look to rebound against Iowa State on Saturday.

#19 Wisconsin: Wisconsin won't play for a few more weeks. BYU could jump in front of the Badgers with a few more dominant victories.

#20 LSU: The 2019 national champions will look to rebound at Vanderbilt on Saturday.

#21 Tennessee: The Vols host Missouri on Saturday. A loss would certainly drop the Vols below the Cougars in the rankings. The Vols have a 65% chance to win according to ESPN FPI.

#22 BYU: BYU needs to win and they need to look good doing it.

BYU is also in danger of being leapfrogged by a teams that win big games on Saturday:

#23 Michigan: Michigan doesn't play for a few more weeks.

#24 Pitt: Pitt could leapfrog BYU with another win this weekend. Pitt hosts NC State on Saturday.

#25 Kentucky: Memphis travels to SMU on Saturday. At this point, the Tigers probably wouldn't be ranked in front of BYU if both teams win this weekend.

Lastly, the Big Ten might be included in the new AP Top 25 on Sunday. If they are, BYU would move back a few spots in the polls. 

THANKS FOR READING COUGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BYU Football Reveals Uniforms Against Louisiana Tech

BYU equipment teased the Cougars' uniform combination against Louisiana Tech.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Five BYU Football Newcomers that Stood Out Against Troy

BYU fans saw flashes of potential from a few newcomers on Saturday.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Pat Forde names Zach Wilson as one of his too-early Heisman contenders

https://www.si.com/college/2020/09/28/heisman-trophy-contenders-trevor-lawrence

Casey Lundquist

How BYU Stacks Up in 2020 College Football Power Index After Week Four

ESPN's College Football Power Index likes the Cougars.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Tracking Changes on BYU's Depth Chart Against Louisiana Tech

BYU's official depth chart against Louisiana Tech looked a little different than the depth chart against Troy.

Casey Lundquist

BYU AD Tom Holmoe Addresses Boise State and Scheduling in December on 1280 the Zone

Tom Holmoe joined DJ & PK to talk about BYU's 2020 football schedule.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Releases Depth Chart Against Louisiana Tech

BYU released their official depth chart against Louisiana Tech.

Casey Lundquist

BYU vs UTSA will kickoff at 1:30 PM on ESPN2

https://twitter.com/BYUfootball/status/1310632925138878466?s=20

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Comes in at No. 22 in Both AP & Coaches Poll

AP released the third in-season AP top 25 on Sunday. This version included the Big Ten and the PAC-12.

Casey Lundquist

Watch: BYU vs Troy Highlights

Highlights from BYU football's dominant victory over Troy.

Casey Lundquist