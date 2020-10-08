How BYU Football Can Make Moves in AP Poll: Week Six

BYU has been climbing in the AP poll over the last few weeks. Heading into their matchup against UTSA, BYU is ranked #15 in both the AP poll and the coaches poll. This week, let's look at the teams surrounding BYU in the AP poll to see where BYU can improve in the polls.

It's important to remember that all of this will go away if BYU doesn't beat UTSA and the teams they are favored to beat - something the Cougars have struggled to do consistently over the past few seasons. In the words of Al Davis, "Just win, baby."

#5 Notre Dame: Notre Dame hosts Florida State on Saturday. Florida State is simply not the Florida State of old - the Fighting Irish have 95% chance to win according to ESPN FPI.

#6 Ohio State: Ohio State kicks off their season on October 24th.

#7 Miami: Miami will travel to #1 Clemson on Saturday. A respectable loss to the Tigers would probably keep Miami in the top 15. A really lopsided loss could potentially drop the Hurricanes below BYU in the rankings.

#8 North Carolina: North Carolina hosts #19 Virginia Tech on Saturday. This game probably won't impact BYU's ranking come Sunday - if North Carolina loses and falls below BYU, Virginia Tech would probably leapfrog BYU.

#9 Penn State: Penn State kicks off their season on October 24th.

#10 Oklahoma State: Oklahoma State travels to Baylor on Saturday. Oklahoma State has a 63% chance to win according to ESPN FPI.

#11 Cincinnati: Cincinnati is an underdog at Tulsa on Saturday according to ESPN FPI. Tulsa is fresh off an upset victory over UCF. They also gave Oklahoma State all they could handle in their season opener.

#12 Oregon: The Ducks kick off their season in November.

#13 Auburn: As of the time of this article, Auburn is currently a 13.5 point favorite against Arkansas on Saturday. However, Arkansas is capable of pulling off the upset, just ask Mississippi State.

#14 Tennessee: Tennessee travels to #3 Georgia on Saturday. A loss to the Bulldogs, while respectable, would probably drop the Vols at least a spot or two in the rankings, leaving room for BYU to slide up a spot.

#15 BYU: BYU needs to win and they need to look good doing it.

BYU is also in danger of being leapfrogged by a teams that win big games on Saturday:

#16 Wisconsin: Wisconsin doesn't play for a few more weeks.

#17 LSU: LSU is a heavy favorite against Missouri this weekend. It might take a few weeks for the voters to forget LSU's opening loss against Mike Leach and Mississippi State.

#18 SMU: SMU has a chance to be the first 5-0 team in the country with a win over Tulane.

#19 Virginia Tech: See comments under #8 North Carolina.