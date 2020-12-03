How BYU Football Can Make Moves in the College Football Playoff Rankings

BYU came in at #14 in the first College Football Playoff rankings - six spots lower than their AP ranking over the last three weeks. They were ranked #13 in the second edition of the CFP rankings. BYU's ranking even surprised national analysts. No. 13 is not high enough to earn them a NY6 at-large bid meaning BYU will need help over the next few weeks to keep their dreams of a NY6 bowl alive. This week, let's look at the teams surrounding BYU in the CFP rankings to see where the Cougars can move up in the polls.

First and foremost, BYU will need to handle their business and continue to win. As of the Thursday morning, the Cougars will travel to #18 Coastal Carolina on Saturday. Coastal Carolina was scheduled to host Liberty who was forced to cancel as they are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

#5 Texas A & M: Texas A & M has a 47% chance to beat Auburn on Saturday according to ESPN FPI. Texas A & M had some struggles on offense last week against LSU.

#6 Florida: Florida is a heavy favorite against Tennessee on Saturday.

#7 Cincinnati: Cincinnati is off this weekend.

#8 Georgia: Georgia wraps up their regular season against Vanderbilt on Saturday. The Bulldogs have a 99% chance to win according to ESPN FPI.

#9 Iowa State: The Cyclones, who are coming off a big win over Texas last weekend, host West Virginia on Saturday. Iowa State is favored by one touchdown.

#10 Miami: Miami travels to Duke on Saturday.

#11 Oklahoma: Oklahoma hosts Baylor on Saturday.

#12 Indiana: Indiana is a two touchdown underdog against Wisconsin this weekend. The Hoosiers have a 16% chance to win according to ESPN FPI.

#13 BYU: If BYU plays Coastal Carolina this weekend, the Cougars will need to win and look good doing it.

These are the teams ranked just below BYU that could leapfrog the Cougars if they keep winning:

#14 Northwestern: Northwestern's game against Minnesota was cancelled.

#15 Oklahoma State: Oklahoma State travels to 4-4 TCU this weekend. ESPN FPI only gives Oklahoma State a 46% chance to beat TCU.

#16 Wisconsin: See #12 Indiana.

#17 North Carolina: North Carolina hosts Western Carolina on Saturday.

#18 Coastal Carolina: Coastal Carolina is scheduled to host Liberty who is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. According to reports, BYU is in line to replace Liberty if the Flames are unable to play.

#19 Iowa: Iowa travels to Illinois on Saturday. The Hawkeyes have an 83% chance to win according to ESPN FPI.