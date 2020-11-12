How BYU Football Can Make Moves in the Polls During Bye Week

BYU has been climbing in the AP poll over the last few weeks as the Cougars continue to dominate their re-constructed schedule. Heading into the bye week, BYU is ranked #8 in the AP poll and #8 the coaches poll. This week, let's look at the teams surrounding BYU in the AP poll to see where the Cougars can improve in the polls. Due to COVID-19 outbreaks among various schools in the SEC, there are fewer opportunities to make moves in the polls this week.

#1 Alabama: Alabama's game against LSU was postponed this weekend.

#2 Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish travel to Boston College on Saturday. Boston College is an inconsistent team, but they gave #1 Clemson all they could handle a few weeks ago. Notre Dame, who is coming off a win against Clemson, has an 86% chance to win according to ESPN FPI.

#3 Ohio State: When I started writing this article, the Buckeyes were going to take on 2-1 Maryland on Saturday. Ohio State was heavily favored to win, but that game has now been cancelled due to an elevated numbers of COVID-19 cases within the Maryland program.

#4 Clemson: Clemson has a bye this week before taking on Florida State next week.

#5 Texas A & M: Texas A & M's game against Tennessee this weekend was postponed.

#6 Florida: Florida has a 90% chance to beat Arkansas on Saturday according to ESPN FPI.

#7 Cincinnati: Cincinnati hosts a very bad East Carolina team on Friday - the Bearcats will likely remain undefeated. Cincinnati could be tested next week against UCF.

#8 BYU: BYU has a bye this weekend before hosting North Alabama next weekend.

BYU is also in danger of being leapfrogged by teams that win on Saturday:

#9 Miami: Miami is coming off two close victories over Virginia and NC State. Now they travel to 4-3 Virginia Tech as underdogs. Virginia Tech has a 62% chance to win according to ESPN FPI.

#10 Indiana: Indiana will try to keep the dream alive this weekend against Michigan State. The Hoosiers are 3-0 and could be 4-0 heading into their game against Ohio State next weekend.

#11 Oregon: The Ducks are 10 point favorites against Washington State this weekend.

#12 Georgia: Georgia's game against Missouri has been postponed.

#13 Wisconsin: Wisconsin leapfrogged BYU when they beat Illinois in convincing fashion last month. After two straight canceled games, Wisconsin takes on Michigan in Ann Arbor this weekend. Michigan is 1-2 this season with losses to Indiana and Michigan State.

#14 Oklahoma State: Oklahoma State won a close game against Kansas State last Saturday. The Cowboys have a bye this weekend before traveling to Norman to take on the Oklahoma Sooners next weekend.