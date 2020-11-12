SI.com
CougsDaily
HomeNewsLavell's Lounge+
Search

How BYU Football Can Make Moves in the Polls During Bye Week

Casey Lundquist

BYU has been climbing in the AP poll over the last few weeks as the Cougars continue to dominate their re-constructed schedule. Heading into the bye week, BYU is ranked #8 in the AP poll and #8 the coaches poll. This week, let's look at the teams surrounding BYU in the AP poll to see where the Cougars can improve in the polls. Due to COVID-19 outbreaks among various schools in the SEC, there are fewer opportunities to make moves in the polls this week.

#1 Alabama: Alabama's game against LSU was postponed this weekend.

#2 Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish travel to Boston College on Saturday. Boston College is an inconsistent team, but they gave #1 Clemson all they could handle a few weeks ago. Notre Dame, who is coming off a win against Clemson, has an 86% chance to win according to ESPN FPI.

#3 Ohio State: When I started writing this article, the Buckeyes were going to take on 2-1 Maryland on Saturday. Ohio State was heavily favored to win, but that game has now been cancelled due to an elevated numbers of COVID-19 cases within the Maryland program.

#4 Clemson: Clemson has a bye this week before taking on Florida State next week.

#5 Texas A&M: Texas A&M's game against Tennessee this weekend was postponed.

#6 Florida: Florida has a 90% chance to beat Arkansas on Saturday according to ESPN FPI.

#7 Cincinnati: Cincinnati hosts a very bad East Carolina team on Friday - the Bearcats will likely remain undefeated. Cincinnati could be tested next week against UCF.

#8 BYU: BYU has a bye this weekend before hosting North Alabama next weekend.

USATSI_15050880_168390393_lowres

BYU is also in danger of being leapfrogged by teams that win on Saturday:

#9 Miami: Miami is coming off two close victories over Virginia and NC State. Now they travel to 4-3 Virginia Tech as underdogs. Virginia Tech has a 62% chance to win according to ESPN FPI.

#10 Indiana: Indiana will try to keep the dream alive this weekend against Michigan State. The Hoosiers are 3-0 and could be 4-0 heading into their game against Ohio State next weekend.

#11 Oregon: The Ducks are 10 point favorites against Washington State this weekend.

#12 Georgia: Georgia's game against Missouri has been postponed.

#13 Wisconsin: Wisconsin leapfrogged BYU when they beat Illinois in convincing fashion last month. After two straight canceled games, Wisconsin takes on Michigan in Ann Arbor this weekend. Michigan is 1-2 this season with losses to Indiana and Michigan State.

#14 Oklahoma State: Oklahoma State won a close game against Kansas State last Saturday. The Cowboys have a bye this weekend before traveling to Norman to take on the Oklahoma Sooners next weekend.

THANKS FOR READING COUGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BYU Football Recruiting: Top Five Uncommitted Targets

Signing day is just over month away and BYU has five targets atop their wish list.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Pro Football Focus Outlines BYU's Path to the College Football Playoff

Pro Football Focus has BYU as one of four teams competing for the fourth spot in the CFP.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Where BYU Needs to be Ranked to Make a New Year's Six Bowl

An extensive look at prior NY6 games and where BYU needs to be ranked to qualify for an at-large bid.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Jake Wahlin Officially Signs with BYU Basketball

Jake Wahlin officially signed with BYU Basketball on Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period.

Casey Lundquist

What BYU's Statement Win over No. 21 Boise State Means for the Future

The now 8-0 Cougars – who are on their best start since 2001 - have solidified their place in the AP Top 10. Will BYU make the CFB Playoff? A new year’s six bowl game? Will Zach Wilson win the Heisman? Here's what BYU’s blowout in Boise could mean for the Cougars entering the new week.

Max Clark

How BYU Football Stacks Up in College Football Power Index After 8-0 Start

ESPN's College Football Power Index likes the Cougars.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Officially Launches Zach Wilson's Heisman Campaign

Late Saturday evening, BYU Football officially launched Zach Wilson’s Heisman candidacy with the following tweet: “#W1LSONHE1SMAN.”

Max Clark

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Zach Wilson Interview on ESPN Radio

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson joined Dari and Mel on ESPN Radio.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Recruits React to the Cougars' Victory over Boise State

BYU's undefeated 2020 campaign continues to impress recruits.

Casey Lundquist

ESPN College Gameday Discusses BYU's Path to the College Football Playoff

ESPN's College Gameday staff took an entire segment to discuss BYU's path to the playoff on Saturday morning.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist