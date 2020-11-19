How BYU Football Can Move Up in the AP Poll

BYU continues to dominate their re-constructed schedule. Last week, the Cougars stayed at #8 in the AP poll after a bye. This week, let's look at the teams surrounding BYU in the AP poll to see where the Cougars can improve in the polls. .

It's important to remember that all of this will go away if BYU doesn't beat North Alabama. In the words of Al Davis, "Just win, baby."

#1 Alabama: Alabama's hosts Kentucky on Saturday. The Crimson Tide has a 97% chance to win according to ESPN FPI.

#2 Notre Dame: Notre Dame has a bye this week. The Fighting Irish will face a tough challenge next week against North Carolina - the Tar Heels feature a high-powered offense.

#3 Ohio State: Ohio State is a heavy favorite to beat #9 Indiana this weekend. BYU fans should cheer for Ohio State to beat Indiana for two reasons:

An Indiana loss increases the Cougars' chances of receiving an at-large NY6 bid While not likely, BYU needs Alabama and Ohio State to dominate their respective conferences to keep their CFP hopes alive

#4 Clemson: Clemson is a heavy favorite at Florida State this weekend.

#5 Texas A & M: For a second week in a row, Texas A & M's game was postponed. They were scheduled to face Ole Miss this weekend.

#6 Florida: Florida has a 97% chance to beat Vanderbilt according to ESPN FPI.

#7 Cincinnati: Cincinnati faces arguably their toughest challenge of the season against UCF. The Knights have a 56% chance to win according to ESPN FPI, but Vegas has Cincinnati as a six-point favorite as of the time of this article.

#8 BYU: BYU has to beat North Alabama and look good doing it.

It's also important to note that the College Football Playoff rankings come out next Tuesday. Some teams that are ranked behind BYU in the AP poll could leapfrog BYU in the College Football Playoff rankings. In other words, it would help BYU if teams ranked behind them lost this weekend.

#9 Indiana: See #3 Ohio State.

#10 Wisconsin: Wisconsin is set to face #19 Northwestern this weekend on the road. The Badgers are favored by one touchdown.

#11 Oregon: Oregon has an 87% chance to beat UCLA this weekend according to ESPN FPI.

#12 Miami: Miami is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak and won't play until December 5th against Georgia Tech.

#13 Georgia: The Bulldogs are heavy favorites over a bad Mississippi State team.

#14 Oklahoma State: Oklahoma State faces rival Oklahoma this weekend. The Sooners are favored to win by one touchdown and ESPN FPI gives Oklahoma a 74% chance to win.