How BYU Football Commits Fared This Weekend

Casey Lundquist

2020 has been anything but normal, but Utah high school football fans felt some sense of normalcy last night. High school football kicked off in the state of Utah this weekend. Five players took the field as BYU commits, here's how they fared:

1. Raider Damuni

Timpview hosted Lone Peak losing 24-0. Timpview struggled throughout to maintain any sort of rhythm. Timpview and Damuni will look to rebound next weekend. 

2. Kyson Hall

Kyson Hall had a fantastic performance as a Senior. He tallied three TD receptions of 76, 38, and 25 yards.

In total, Hall had four receptions for 136 yards.

3. Jovesa Damuni

Damuni helped his team to a 42-38 win over Pine View. Here's a video of a 74-yard TD reception for Damuni in the first quarter:

4. Ricky Wolfgramm

Wolfgramm plays for East High School. East took down West Jordan 42-19. They will host Orem next week.

5. Noah Moeaki

Noah Moeaki is BYU's only commit so far in the 2022 class. Moeaki is listed as a three-star recruit by 247Sports. He plays both Linebacker and Tight End for American Fork. American Fork beat Lehi 55-0.

Moeaki hauled in two TDs in short-yardage situations. Moeaki will be one of BYU's top priorities in the 2022 class.

