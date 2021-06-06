How BYU Targets Performed at the Alpha 7v7 Tournament

Yesterday, Alpha Recruits hosted a 7v7 tournament featuring many of the top high school teams in the state of Utah. Alpha Recruits, whose goal is to give athletes the exposure, the education, and the empowerment needed during the recruiting process, was founded by former BYU running back Will Snowden.

I had the pleasure of attending most of the tournament until a family wedding pulled me away from the last few games. Many BYU targets were in attendance - I recap my takeaways below.

Corner Canyon

The reigning 6A champs looked like the favorites to win another title in 2021 - they took home the Alpha 7v7 trophy on Saturday. Despite losing multiple players to the FBS ranks last season, Corner Canyon returns multiple D1 prospects on their roster.

Cody Hagen 2022 - BYU has had Cody Hagen at the top of their board ever since they offered him in April of 2020. Since then, Hagen has racked up offers from the likes of Utah, Utah State, Oregon State, Stanford, USC, and Oregon among others. Hagen was simply the best skill player in attendance on Saturday. Between his 10.5 speed, his reliable hands, and his crisp routes, he was impossible to defend.

Hagen is currently a three-star recruit according to 247Sports. I would be very surprised if he is not elevated to four-star status by the end of this recruiting cycle.

Isaac Wilson 2024 - Isaac Wilson is the younger brother of former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, current BYU linebacker Josh Wilson, and BYU LB commit Micah Wilson. Isaac is a 2024 quarterback who received a BYU offer a few months ago. Since then, Oregon and San Jose State have offered the talented gunslinger.

Isaac split reps at quarterback with four-star 2022 USC commit Devin Brown and 2022 QB Jakob Hollingshaus. In the reps I saw, Wilson was the best downfield thrower at the camp. In four possessions, Wilson needed only four throws to throw four 40-yard touchdowns. For those that like stat lines, that would make him 4/4 for 160 yards and 4 touchdowns. Wilson is a star in the making, and he will be BYU's top '24 QB target until the day he signs with his school of choice.

Harrison Taggart 2022 - Taggart runs a 10.7 100M and he plays linebacker. His athleticism combined with his production and Corner Canyon were the perfect formula for a recruiting explosion. Since receiving his first offer in January, Taggart has received 25 offers including offers from the likes of USC, Oregon, Virginia, Nebraska, UCLA, and Colorado among others.

Taggart's speed stood out - he made multiple plays in coverage on Saturday. He also displayed great leadership qualities among his teammates.

Taggart has been on BYU's radar for months, but they haven't extended an offer to the talented linebacker.

Jett Meine 2022 - Jett Meine is a wide receiver who is also on BYU's radar, but he has not received a BYU offer. Meine is listed at 6'2 195 pounds, and he was simply too big for most cornerbacks in attendance. Meine already has offers from Air Force and Penn, and he could have more offers coming his way with a productive Summer.

Tate Staley 2022 - Tate Staley is the son of former BYU great running back Luke Staley. Tate is an upcoming senior who has not played football in high school, but he has the body and athleticism to be a productive linebacker for CC in 2021. I have him on my list of names to watch this season.

Lone Peak

Takeao Hansen 2022 - BYU was the first to offer Hansen in December. Since then, Utah State and Colorado State have followed suit. Hansen's length, athleticism, and versatility stood out on Saturday. Hansen is listed at 6'3 195 pounds, and he played on both sides of the ball for Lone Peak.

Luke Hyde 2022 - Hyde has been on BYU's radar for a long time, but they haven't offered the talented WR prospect. Hyde has received an offer from Utah and FAU thus far, and I suspect more offers will come his way this Summer. Hyde's ability to create separation stood out.

Crew McChesney 2023 - Crew McChesney is the younger brother of former BYU DB Austin McChesney and current BYU RB Jackson McChesney. Some within the McChesney family believe Crew could be the best athlete in family, though I'm sure some of his brothers would disagree. Crew's speed and quickness allow him to create space in tight areas as a slot receiver, and he can also play running back and defensive back. He is a name to remember in 2023. He also plays baseball for Lone Peak.

American Fork

Noah Moeaki 2022 - Noah is a 2022 BYU commit and the son of John Moeaki who played for BYU in 1994. Moeaki played tight end and outside linebacker for American Fork on Saturday. He looked the part at both spots - he has great size and he moves really well. Whether he ends up on offense or defense in Provo remains to be seen, but I believe he will become a contributor at BYU.

Maddux Madsen 2022 - Maddux Madsen is a 2022 QB with an offer from New Mexico. He is one of a handful of 2022 quarterbacks that BYU is evaluating. Madsen displayed great touch on multiple throws downfield. As a returning multi-year starter, Madsen will lead a formidable American Fork offense that will feature Carsen Ryan and Noah Moeaki at tight end, with Fisher Ingersoll at wide receiver.

Carsen Ryan 2022 - Carsen Ryan was one of BYU's top targets before he committed to UCLA a few weeks ago. Ryan was very impressive on Saturday, and he displayed why he is a consensus four-star recruit. Ryan is simply too big and too fast for most defenders at the high school level.

Skyridge

Smith Snowden 2023 - Smith Snowden will be one of the best true cornerback prospects to come out of the state of Utah. Snowden's technique in both zone and man coverage resembles that of a D1 corner, and he only recently completed his sophomore year. Snowden will be BYU's undisputed top CB target in the 2023 class.

Snowden already holds offers from BYU, Utah, Utah State, Arizona, Virginia, and Washington State among others. He will receive many more offer before he signs with his school of choice.

McCae Hillstead 2023 - Hillstead already holds offers from Nevada and FIU. He is a little undersized at 5'11 175 pounds, but his arm talent stood out. His arm will only get better over the next few years, and his recruitment will likely continue to accelerate.

Others

Lander Barton 2022 - Barton is not really a BYU target - he is likely headed to the University of Utah where his two older brothers have already starred for the Utes. However, it was impossible not to include his name on this list. His size and athleticism stood out from fields away. Whichever school lands Barton's services will be getting a supremely talented player.

