How to Watch BYU Basketball's Practice Tonight

BYU Basketball officially welcomes in a lot of new faces tonight with their first team practice on Wednesday night. Head coach Mark Pope is allowing BYUtv to air the practice so that fans and media alike can get a first look at the 2020-2021 BYU men's basketball team. Head coach Mark Pope sent out a message to BYU fans about tonight's practice from his Twitter account:

The practice will air tonight at 6 PM mountain time on the BYUtv app.

You can also watch by clicking on this link here.

If you tune into the practice, make sure to watch out for the following newcomers:

Matt Haarms

A few days before Matt Haarms committed to BYU as a graduate transfer, most people expected him to sign with Kentucky. Days later, however, BYU was rumored more and more as a viable option for Haarms' in his final season of eligibility. Finally, Haarms made national headlines when he committed to BYU as one of the top transfers in the country. His transfer even caught the attention of college basketball legend, Dick Vitale.

Brandon Averette

After months of pursuing players in the transfer portal, BYU landed graduate transfer Brandon Averette from UVU. Averette has the ability to contribute right away for BYU.

Caleb Lohner

Months ago, news leaked that Caleb Lohner asked for a release from the NLI he signed with the University of Utah. A few weeks later, the Utah officially granted his request and Lohner signed with BYU.

