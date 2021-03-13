NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
How to Watch NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday

Getting you ready for Selection Sunday on CBS.
After a one-year hiatus, Selection Sunday is finally here. The 2021 NCAA March Madness Selection Show, which will air on CBS, will feature live announcements for the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The show will air on Sunday, March 14 on CBS at 6:00 PM ET or 4:00 PM MST.

Below are the top projected seeds according to ESPN's Joe Lunardi:

  • 1 seeds: Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan, Illinois
  • 2 seeds: Alabama, Iowa, Ohio State, Oklahoma State
  • 3 seeds: Houston, Arkansas, Texas, Kansas
  • 4 seeds: West Virginia, Purdue, Florida State, Virginia
  • 5 seeds: Creighton, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Colorado
  • 6 seeds: USC, Villanova, Wisconsin, BYU
  • 7 seeds: San Diego State, Oregon, North Carolina, LSU
  • 8 seeds: Missouri, Oklahoma, Loyola Chicago, UConn

The tournament tips off on Thursday, March 18 when the 'First Four' will compete for an opportunity to advance to the first round. The First round will take place on Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20. The second round will immediately follow on Sunday, March 21, and Monday, March 22.

According to the NCAA website, the "games will be played on two courts inside Lucas Oil Stadium, as well as Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Mackey Arena in West Lafayette and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Only one game at a time will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium."

