How to Watch NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday

After a one-year hiatus, Selection Sunday is finally here. The 2021 NCAA March Madness Selection Show, which will air on CBS, will feature live announcements for the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The show will air on Sunday, March 14 on CBS at 6:00 PM ET or 4:00 PM MST.

Below are the top projected seeds according to ESPN's Joe Lunardi:

1 seeds: Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan, Illinois

Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan, Illinois 2 seeds: Alabama, Iowa, Ohio State, Oklahoma State

Alabama, Iowa, Ohio State, Oklahoma State 3 seeds: Houston, Arkansas, Texas, Kansas

Houston, Arkansas, Texas, Kansas 4 seeds: West Virginia, Purdue, Florida State, Virginia

West Virginia, Purdue, Florida State, Virginia 5 seeds: Creighton, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Colorado

Creighton, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Colorado 6 seeds: USC, Villanova, Wisconsin, BYU

USC, Villanova, Wisconsin, BYU 7 seeds: San Diego State, Oregon, North Carolina, LSU

San Diego State, Oregon, North Carolina, LSU 8 seeds: Missouri, Oklahoma, Loyola Chicago, UConn

The tournament tips off on Thursday, March 18 when the 'First Four' will compete for an opportunity to advance to the first round. The First round will take place on Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20. The second round will immediately follow on Sunday, March 21, and Monday, March 22.

According to the NCAA website, the "games will be played on two courts inside Lucas Oil Stadium, as well as Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Mackey Arena in West Lafayette and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Only one game at a time will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium."

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI