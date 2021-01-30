How to Watch, Stream, & Listen to BYU Basketball vs Pacific

BYU men's basketball head coach Mark Pope

BYU basketball has never lost consecutive games under head coach Mark Pope. That will be put to the test on Saturday when BYU hosts Pacific. The Cougars, who are coming off a road loss to Pepperdine, are 4-2 in WCC play. The game tips off at 4 PM MST and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. Below is all the information you'll need to watch or listen to the game on Saturday afternoon.

How to Watch & Listen

TV: CBS Sports Network

TV Talent: Jason Horowitz (play-by-play), Chris Walker (analyst)

Radio: BYU Sports Network, BYU Radio Sirius XM 143/89.1 FM HD2, KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM

Streamed Audio: BYURadio.org, BYUCougars.com/LiveRadio and the BYU Radio, BYUCougars and BYU Gameday apps

Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell (play-by-play)

Live Stats: BYUcougars.com

NCAA Tournament Impact

According to ESPN's Joe Lunardi, BYU is still an NCAA tournament qualifier despite their loss to Pepperdine. However, the Cougars dropped from a #9 seed to a #10 seed in Joe Lunardi's latest bracketology. A win against Pacific probably won't do a lot for BYU in terms of their tournament resume. But a win a still paramount - a loss to the Tigers would put BYU firmly on the bubble for NCAA tournament contention.

ESPN BPI, a data-driven college basketball matchup predictor, gives BYU a 94% chance to win on Saturday.

