How Top In-State Recruits Have Fared at BYU Under Kalani Sitake

In the class of 2021, in-state recruits could make or break BYU's recruiting class. BYU is currently in contention for 5 of the top 10 recruits (according the 247 composite rankings) in the state of Utah: Raider Damuni, Logan Fano, Kingsley Suamataia, Isaac Vaha, and maybe Michael Mokofisi if something happens and he doesn't end up at Utah. As BYU pursues these players, let's look at BYU's current roster and see how former top in-state recruits have fared at BYU.

We'll go into more detail for players that ranked in the top 10 of their respective classes. Here are players that were just outside the top 10 but made the top 15 in the state of Utah:

Zach Wilson, Dallin Holker, Jackson McChesney, Ben Bywater, Keenan Pili, Skyler Southam, Jeremiah Ieremia, James Empey, Kody Wilstead

A few of these players are staples on BYU's roster like Wilson, Empey, and Pili. Other guys like Bywater and McChesney are upcoming players with a bright future ahead of them. Holker looked great as a True Freshman before leaving on his mission - he will return for the 2021 season. In general, BYU has found success with guys ranked #11-15 in the state of Utah.

Blake Freeland - 2019 Class

Blake Freeland burst onto the season as a True Freshman. Freeland played Tight End and Quarterback in high school. At BYU, he started the last seven games at Right Tackle and looked good in his first opportunities. Freeland has the talent to be a key piece along the OL for years to come.

Chaz Ah You - 2017 Class

Chaz Ah You was one of BYU's most disruptive defenders in 2019. Ah You, a former four-star recruit, is primed for a big year in 2020. If he can stay healthy, I expect him to be one of BYU's best players on defense.

Langi Tuifua - 2017 Class

Langi Tuifua's career ended prematurely due to injury. He made waves in his first fall camp before suffering an injury and he never fully recovered.

Alden Tofa - 2017 Class

Tofa is heading into his Junior season at BYU. He hasn't found a consistent role yet on defense.

Max Tooley - 2016 Class

Tooley is heading into his RS Sophmore season at BYU. Tooley had 48 tackles and 1 interception in his RS Freshman campaign. (Sports Reference) Tooley is another player that could play a big role in 2020.

Jaren Hall - 2016 Class

Jaren Hall looked very good in limited reps as a RS Freshman. Concussions kept Hall from getting more starts in 2019. Hall will compete for the starting spot in fall camp.

Drew Jensen - 2016 Class

Drew Jensen is a talented player whose career has been slowed down by injury. He has the talent to find a role if he's able to stay healthy. He made eight tackles in his Freshman campaign. (BYU Cougars) He will be a Sophmore in 2020.

Dayan Ghanwoloku - 2015 Class

Ghanwoloku had a great career at BYU. Ghanwoloku just signed as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Rams.

Zac Dawe - 2014 Class

Dawe will find a spot in the two-deep at DE this season. Dawe appeared in 9 games last season and had 1.5 sacks. (Sports Reference)

Isaiah Kaufusi - 2014 Class

Kaufusi will be a leader on the defense in his Senior season. Through three years at BYU, he has 121 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and 1 sack. (Sports Reference)

Overall, BYU has had success with top in-state recruits. All of these players have seen playing time and some of these guys have been key players for BYU. BYU would do really well to land a couple of the top 10 players in the 2021 recruiting class.

