Isaiah Herron Announces He Will Return to BYU Football

After entering the transfer portal, CB Isaiah Herron announced he will return to BYU. Herron announced the following on his personal instagram:

Credit: Instagram @isaiah.herron

"I want to start off by saying thank you to all the Historically black colleges and universities willing to give me an opportunity after I put my name in the transfer portal. I also want to thank BYU, from the entire football staff to the president. I want to make it clear that my intentions to leave were not because of BYU. This place has been nothing but great to me by providing opportunities and relationships that I’m grateful to have. The reason I wanted to leave was due to the current climate in America in regards to racial injustice and the killing of unarmed black men and women. I felt a historically black college was the best place that I could help tackle these injustices because of the culture and locations of the schools. With a little more time to think I have made the decision to stay here at BYU. I realized I can have an impact in this state by opening eyes here and help other African Americans in Utah because of the small amount of diversity that’s here. I’m looking forward to using my opportunities here to make a positive impact."

For Herron, his decision to enter the transfer portal was about more than football. Herron wanted to explore other opportunities at historically black colleges and universities given the "current climate in America in regards to racial injustice and the killing of unarmed black men and women." After weighing his options and reaching out to various schools, Herron decided to return to BYU.

Herron will be a big boost to the BYU secondary - he is one of the most experienced players returning in 2020. I expect Herron to compete for the starting job opposite of Chris Wilcox.

