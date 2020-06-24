CougsDaily
Top Stories
News

Isaiah Herron Announces He Will Return to BYU Football

Casey Lundquist

After entering the transfer portal, CB Isaiah Herron announced he will return to BYU. Herron announced the following on his personal instagram:

106131712_173118410875553_2109664858282251043_n
Credit: Instagram @isaiah.herron

"I want to start off by saying thank you to all the Historically black colleges and universities willing to give me an opportunity after I put my name in the transfer portal. I also want to thank BYU, from the entire football staff to the president. I want to make it clear that my intentions to leave were not because of BYU. This place has been nothing but great to me by providing opportunities and relationships that I’m grateful to have. The reason I wanted to leave was due to the current climate in America in regards to racial injustice and the killing of unarmed black men and women. I felt a historically black college was the best place that I could help tackle these injustices because of the culture and locations of the schools. With a little more time to think I have made the decision to stay here at BYU. I realized I can have an impact in this state by opening eyes here and help other African Americans in Utah because of the small amount of diversity that’s here. I’m looking forward to using my opportunities here to make a positive impact."

For Herron, his decision to enter the transfer portal was about more than football. Herron wanted to explore other opportunities at historically black colleges and universities given the "current climate in America in regards to racial injustice and the killing of unarmed black men and women."  After weighing his options and reaching out to various schools, Herron decided to return to BYU. 

Herron will be a big boost to the BYU secondary - he is one of the most experienced players returning in 2020. I expect Herron to compete for the starting job opposite of Chris Wilcox.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fred Warner Named Top 10 NFL Linebacker

Former BYU football star, Fred Warner, was recently named a top 10 LB by CBS Sports

Casey Lundquist

by

Icecougar

BYU Football Signee Preston Rex on Why Isaac Rex Will Have a Breakout Season

Preston Rex is the son of Byron Rex and the brother of Isaac Rex - We talk about his lifelong dream to play for BYU.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Signee Preston Rex on His Lifelong Dream to Play for BYU

Preston Rex is the son of Byron Rex and the brother of Isaac Rex - We talk about his lifelong dream to play for BYU.

Casey Lundquist

Three BYU Basketball Players Primed for a Breakout Season

We talk about three BYU Basketball players that are primed for a breakout season

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Planning on In-Person Fall Semester

BYU announced that students will be on campus this fall

Casey Lundquist

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: BYU QB Zach Wilson

We look at what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for BYU Football QB Zach Wilson

Casey Lundquist

Watch: Highlights of BYU Football Newcomers

Watch highlights for incoming BYU football players

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Film Review of BYU Football Target Kingsley Suamataia

There's a reason why schools across the country are competing for Kingsley's signature.

Casey Lundquist

Watch: Highlights of BYU Basketball Newcomers

Watch highlights of incoming BYU basketball players

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football 2020 Depth Chart: June Projections

I take a stab at the 2020 BYU football depth chart when BYU kicks off against the University of Utah.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist