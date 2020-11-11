SI.com
CougsDaily
Jake Wahlin Officially Signs with BYU Basketball

Casey Lundquist

BYU basketball added their first official 2021 signee on Wednesday. Jake Wahlin, listed at 6'8 195 lbs., committed to the Cougars a few months ago over Arizona State, San Diego State, and New Mexico among others. Wahlin preps at Timpview High School just down the road from BYU's campus. A few months ago, I sat down with Jake to discuss his commitment to BYU:

Wahlin received an offer from BYU in early September and committed to the Cougars just one week later. As part of his announcement, Wahlin said, "I remember going to the Gonzaga game and thinking...how could I not want to be a part of this?" BYU sports run deep in the Wahlin family. Jake's Dad played football at BYU, his sister played volleyball at BYU, and his sisters married former BYU greats Harvey Langi and Colby Pearson.

Wahlin is a long player who likes to attack the rim. Once he is around the rim, he can finish with both hands or find an open teammate. He is a capable ball handler that can take a rebound and push the ball up floor creating advantageous opportunities for himself and his teammates. Wahlin has the ability to shoot from the outside but he prefers to live around the rim. At 6'7, he has room to add weight.

You can check out his junior highlights below:

Wahlin's versatility at 6'7 caught the attention of various programs out West. Locking down Wahlin's commitment before his senior season is a big win for BYU basketball. Jake Wahlin is listed as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and the third best 2021 prospect in Utah.

