Jarinn Kalama Commits to BYU

BYU football received its third commitment of the 2022 class on Wednesday night when Jarinn Kalama committed to the Cougars. Kalama, a WR/FS out of Wasatch High School, could play on either side of the ball at BYU.

BYU offered Kalama back in December, and landing his commitment has been a high priority ever since.

BYU was Kalama's only offer at the time of his commitment. However, that was likely going to change once the NCAA relaxed its recruiting dead period. Remember, Kalama preps Wasatch High School in Heber City, Utah, and coaches have been unable to perform in-person visits since March of 2020. If he played for a powerhouse like Lone Peak, Bingham, Timpview, or Corner Canyon, he probably would have more teams on his offer sheet by now. Instead of waiting for the recruiting restrictions to be lifted, Kalama opted to commit early and secure his spot in BYU's 2022 class.

There is a lot to like about Kalama's game on both on offense and defense. On offense, he is a smooth route runner that gets in and out of his breaks. He catches just about everything thrown his way which makes him an ideal possession receiver in the redzone. Check out his offensive highlights below:

On defense, Kalama could play safety or linebacker depending on his weight. Again, his fluidity stands out:

Kalama's versatility makes him a valuable addition to the 2022 class. He joins Noah Moeaki and Maika Kaufusi as the third commitment in the class.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI