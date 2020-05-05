Kingsley Suamataia Video Interview: How BYU Made Up Ground in His Recruitment

CougsDaily
Casey Lundquist

Kingsley Suamataia is the highest-rated recruit out of the state of Utah in the 2021 class. Kingsley has received offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia, and Oregon among others. 

You can watch the second part of this interview here where Kingsley talks about visit plans and decision timeline. 

Up until a few weeks ago, Suamataia to BYU seemed impossible. BYU still has ground to make up, but things have been trending in the right direction for the Cougars since Jasen Ah You took over recruiting. In fact, Suamataia said so himself in an interview with Cougar Sports Insider on 247 Sports: "I know BYU wasn't really even on my list, but now I have to consider them." 

I asked Kingsley how BYU put themselves pack in the picture. His answer was simple: "Jasen Ah You, my uncle, was a big influencer...now that he's the recruiting guy...they're all [BYU coaches] contacting now. I like it because they're a school that's just down the road. They've always been a top school for me."

BYU has ground to make up in an already uphill battle against some of the blue-blood college football programs, but things are trending in the right direction for the Cougars.

