Jim Mora on Expectations for Zach Wilson as a Rookie

Last Thursday, Zach Wilson became the highest NFL Draft pick in the history of the BYU football program. The Jets, who selected Wilson with the second overall pick, have been searching for their franchise quarterback for years. Given the Jets' 2-14 record last season, what should the expectations be for Zach Wilson as a rookie quarterback?

I asked Jim Mora, who has been the head coach at UCLA, the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, and an assistant coach for the Seattle Seahawks. You can listen to his complete response in the video above.

"It's hard for me to put a win total with that question," Mora said. "Off the top of my head, I would say if they win six games, to me that would show progress as a team. When you're talking specific to Zach, I think it is seeing progress every week. Seeing progress throughout a game - seeing him overcame mistakes and learn on the move. Seeing him not carrying mistakes from one game to the next, or one quarter to the next, or even one series to the next. Demonstrating hope for that franchise by making some great decisions and great throws."

