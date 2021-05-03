CougsDaily home
NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
Search
Publish date:

Jim Mora on Expectations for Zach Wilson as a Rookie

What should the expectations be for Zach Wilson as a rookie quarterback?
Author:

Last Thursday, Zach Wilson became the highest NFL Draft pick in the history of the BYU football program. The Jets, who selected Wilson with the second overall pick, have been searching for their franchise quarterback for years. Given the Jets' 2-14 record last season, what should the expectations be for Zach Wilson as a rookie quarterback?

zach wilson

I asked Jim Mora, who has been the head coach at UCLA, the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, and an assistant coach for the Seattle Seahawks. You can listen to his complete response in the video above.

"It's hard for me to put a win total with that question," Mora said. "Off the top of my head, I would say if they win six games, to me that would show progress as a team. When you're talking specific to Zach, I think it is seeing progress every week. Seeing progress throughout a game - seeing him overcame mistakes and learn on the move. Seeing him not carrying mistakes from one game to the next, or one quarter to the next, or even one series to the next. Demonstrating hope for that franchise by making some great decisions and great throws."

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

expectations_for_Zach_Wilson-608c3a9b7503d4465423fab7_May_03_2021_19_43_27

Jim Mora on Expectations for Zach Wilson as a Rookie

What should the expectations be for Zach Wilson as a rookie quarterback?

Leonard Ah You headshot

BYU Target Leonard Ah You Updates His Recruitment

Leonard Ah You has various connections to the BYU football program.

Matt Bushman

The Raiders Sign Matt Bushman as an Undrafted Free Agent

Bushman suffered an injury during fall camp that sidelined him for the entirety of the 2020 season.

Dax Milne vs North Alabama

The Washington Football Team Selects Dax Milne in the Seventh Round of the 2021 NFL Draft

Milne arrived at BYU in 2018 as a preferred walk-on.

BYU Football Chris Wilcox against Wisconsin

The Buccaneers Select Chris Wilcox in the Seventh Round of the NFL Draft

Wilcox is the first BYU defensive back to be drafted since Derwin Gray in 1993.

Khyiris Tonga sacks Troy QB

The Chicago Bears Select Khyiris Tonga in the Seventh Round of the 2021 NFL Draft

Khyiris Tonga was a four-year starter at defensive tackle for BYU.

Brady Christensen

The Panthers Select Brady Christensen in the Third Round of the NFL Draft

Christensen becomes the first offensive lineman drafted out of BYU since Scott Young was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2005.

byu-football-defensive-coordinator-ilaisa-tuiaki

Victory Vaka Commits to BYU

Vaka is a defensive lineman out of California.