Jimmer Fredette Scores 70 for Shanghai Sharks

Some things never change. Like death, taxes, and Jimmer Fredette getting buckets. Early Monday morning, former BYU star Jimmer Fredette released highlights from his most recent game with the Shanghai Sharks. Fredette scored 70 (!!) points for the Sharks on 18/36 shooting from the field and 11/22 shooting from three. Fredette also added 8 rebounds, 9 assists, and 4 steals. You can check out a few of the highlights from his 70-point performance below:

Through 31 games this season, Fredette is averaging 25 points per game, 6 assists game, and 5 rebounds. He is shooting 45% from the field and 37% from three.

In his final year at BYU, Fredette scored 29 points per game ad was named the National Player of the year. Jimmer and BYU made it to the "Sweet 16" before losing to Florida in overtime.

Jimmer Fredette was selected with the 10th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings. After a few seasons with the Kings, Fredette spent time with the Chicago Bulls, the New Orleans Pelicans, and the New York Knicks. After three successful seasons with the Shangai Sharks, Fredette returned to the NBA to play for the Phoenix Suns on a 10-day contract. Since that contract with the Suns in 2019, Fredette played professionally in Greece before returning to China.

