NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
Search
Publish date:

Joe Theismann Explains Why  He Would Draft Zach Wilson Before Trevor Lawrence

Joe Theismann says Zach Wilson would be his top choice in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Author:
Zach Wilson (1) scrambles in the Boca Raton Bowl against UCF.

Zach Wilson (1) scrambles in the Boca Raton Bowl against UCF.

Following a historical season at quarterback, Zach Wilson declared for the NFL Draft. WIlson will be the first quarterback drafted out of BYU since John Beck, and the first BYU quarterback drafted in the traditional first round since Jim McMahon. For the first time, Zach Wilson was a consensus top-10 pick among all the most recent and relevant mock drafts. In fact, every draft had Wilson in the top five with the exception of NBS Sports.

In a recent interview with CBS Sports, NFL legend Joe Theismann explained why he would take Zach Wilson with the no. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft over Clemson's Trevor Lawrence. You can watch a clip of that interview in the video above.

"I love the way he throws the football. It's hard to teach," Theismann explained. "We've seen people learn to perfect it a little bit, but he's got all the natural skills. He has a live arm, he has a strong arm. He can put touch on it, he can gun it. He's 6'3, he's not a small guy. He moves around with great athleticism. Watching him play quarterback, he looks really ready."

Theismann says the gap between the two is "real close", but Wilson would be his choice: 

"Trevor Lawrence is certainly a big kid that can run well, surrounded by  terrific talent at Clemson. It's a little bit like Mac Jones at Alabama...sometimes you look at that talent and say, 'did that help the [quarterback] position a lot?'

I just think that coming into this particular draft, Zach checks all the choices for me. He's my choice, he's my guy.  It looks like the Jets may be the ones that wind up taking him at number two."

USATSI_15354003_168390393_lowres

Joe Theismann Explains Why He Would Draft Zach Wilson Before Trevor Lawrence

Joe Theismann says Zach Wilson would be his top choice in the upcoming NFL Draft.

USATSI_15075655_168390393_lowres

BYU Football: ESPN Says Three BYU Coaches 'Improved Their Stock' in 2020

ESPN listed three BYU coaches among college coaches on the rise.

USATSI_15408561_168390393_lowres

BYU Basketball Scores 105 in Win at Portland

BYU switched up the starting lineup on Thursday night and it paid immediate dividends for the Cougars.

BYU assistant coach Kevin Clune

BYU Football Adds Kevin Clune to Defensive Staff

Clune has 28 years of coaching experience.

USATSI_15408129_168390393_lowres

How to Watch & Listen to BYU Basketball at Portland

Getting you ready for BYU-Portland on Thursday afternoon.

BYU Football Recruit Brock Fabrizio

Brock Fabrizio Commits to BYU Football as PWO

Fabrizio held scholarship offers before suffering consecutive season-ending injuries.

USATSI_15351669_168390393_lowres

BYU Football Announces Previously Signed Additions to the 2021 Roster

BYU announced those players from prior signing classes who will join the 2021 roster.

Logan Fano 2

Get to Know the 2021 BYU Football Signees

Get to know the 16 players that signed with BYU.