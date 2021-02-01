February Mock Draft Projections for Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson (1) scans the field against Idaho State in 2019.

Following a historical season at quarterback, Zach Wilson declared for the NFL Draft. WIlson will be the first quarterback drafted out of BYU since John Beck, and the first BYU quarterback drafted in the traditional first round since Jim McMahon. It's also worth noting that Zach Wilson could become the highest NFL Draft pick in BYU history if he is selected before the fifth pick. You can watch some of his best throws from the 2020 season above.

For the first time, Zach Wilson was a consensus top-10 pick among all the most recent and relevant mock drafts. In fact, every draft had Wilson in the top five with the exception of NBS Sports.

The order for the 2021 NFL Draft has been set. However, teams like the Detroit Lions have traded for assets that might allow them to trade up a few picks if they find a player they really like. Here are some of the latest projected landing spots for Zach Wilson:

CBS Sports

CBS Analyst Chris Trapasso:

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: Houston Texans via the New York Jets

CBS Analyst Josh Edwards:

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: Atlanta Falcons via the New York Jets

CBS Analyst Ryan Wilson:

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

Commentary: "Zach Wilson does a lot of things well, and had a breakout 2020 season, but do the Jets think he's worth the No. 2 overall pick? If not, they could choose to stick with Sam Darnold and fill another position of need (offensive line, for example), or trade out of the pick altogether and look for a QB later in Round 1."

Pro Football Focus

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: Houston Texans via the New York Jets

Commentary: "The only change in Watson-related news this past week is that his assumed desire to get out of Houston became official through a trade request. And no team has a more valuable trade asset to offer the Texans than the Jets do in the second overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. Of course, Watson would have to approve any trade thanks to his no-trade clause, but there is reason to believe New York would have some level of appeal.

The Jets made one of the most well-received head-coaching hires of the offseason when they brought in Robert Saleh from San Francisco; they are also in a position to add pieces to their roster through free agency, as they have over $60 million in projected cap space.

On Houston’s end, they get their choice of quarterback behind Lawrence. It’s a close call between Wilson and Fields, but it’s hard not to be impressed with what Wilson did this past season at BYU. He has special arm talent and has shown the ability to improvise and create outside of structure — two things that have proven to be favorable traits in recent years. Wilson's 95.5 passing grade led all quarterbacks this past season."

NFL.com

Round: 1

Pick: 4

Team: New York Jets

Commentary: "The draft starts at this pick. The Jets have a lot of options, but Wilson's upside would be tough to pass up."

ESPN - Mel Kiper

Round: 1

Pick: 4

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Commentary: "It's time for the Falcons to think long term on offense under new general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith. Quarterback Matt Ryan turns 36 this summer. Wide receiver Julio Jones will be 32 next month. Center Alex Mack is 35 and a free agent. They can build around Wilson, who had a phenomenal season for the Cougars, throwing 33 touchdown passes and only three picks, and give him at least a year to learn from Ryan and adjust to the NFL. I thought about Justin Fields here, too, but I'm giving a slight edge to Wilson for now. If Atlanta doesn't go with a quarterback, I'd expect a defender to be the target."

NBC Sports

Round: 1

Pick: 7

Team: Detroit Lions

Commentary: "Detroit made it official that long-time franchise, quarterback, Matt Stafford is on the auction block and available for the best trade proposals. Stafford was the first overall pick in the 2009 draft and has amassed over 45,000 passing yards and 282 touchdown throws in his 12 year career. Unfortunately, those are hollow numbers when paired with a 44.8 winning percentage (74-90-1) during the regular season, and zero victories in the postseason (0 - 3). So, if the Lions are starting over with a new general manager and head coach, they may as well add a new, friendlier, cost-controlled option at franchise quarterbacking. Enter the younger, more athletic version of Stafford in the form of Zach Wilson. Detroit only hopes he'll be better at winning than his predecessor."

Pro Football Network

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

Commentary: "This pick is where the draft really starts. As of right now, two scenarios in my mind happen here. Scenario A is the Jets taking Zach Wilson. It seems pretty clear at this stage that he will be the second quarterback off the board in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Jets have plenty of ammunition to build around him, and he fits the San Francisco 49ers’ scheme that Robert Saleh and his staff will be implementing.

Scenario B is the Jets trading down to build around Sam Darnold. However, since I’m avoiding any trades in this 2021 7-round NFL Mock Draft, we’ll proceed with scenario A."