Jon Rothstein Ranks BYU Basketball Second in WCC Heading into the Season

Casey Lundquist

Jon Rothstein is a basketball insider for CBS Sports with over 200k followers on Twitter. Rothstein ranked BYU Basketball as the second best team in the WCC heading into the upcoming college basketball season. You can read the entire article here, he does a brief but insightful summary on each team.

Here is his projected starting lineup for BYU:

  • Brandon Averette
  • Alex Barcello
  • Connor Harding
  • Caleb Lohner
  • Matt Haarms

Reaction:

Most of the names in his starting lineup come as no surprise - except for maybe Caleb Lohner. Lohner is an ultra-talented player but it can be a tall task for any True Freshman to start right away. It's worth noting that Lohner's chances to start improved after Wyatt Lowell had surgery to repair a torn labrum yesterday. Lowell is a very talented player and BYU will miss his presence.

The most-likely candidate to take Lohner's place in the starting lineup would be Gavin Baxter.

Here is how Rothstein ranked the WCC:

  1. Gonzaga
  2. BYU
  3. San Francisco
  4. Pepperdine
  5. St. Mary's
  6. Santa Clara
  7. Pacific
  8. Loyola Marymount
  9. San Diego
  10. Portland

Reaction:

It's not a surprise to see the Zags at the top. It is a surprise, however, to see St. Mary's clear down at number five. St. Mary's has been a very consistent program over the last decade but they lose three key pieces in Jordan Ford, Malik Fitts, and Tanner Krebs.

