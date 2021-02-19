NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
Ken Pomeroy Predicts Updated BYU Basketball Schedule

It didn't take long for Ken Pomeroy to predict BYU's updated schedule.
Caleb Lohner BYU Basketball

After 10 days off, BYU basketball traveled to Pacific on Thursday night and dominated the Tigers by a score of 80-52. Caleb Lohner led the way for BYU with a career high 19 points. Following their dominant performance, BYU improved to #27 in the Pomeroy college basketball ratings. 

Just before BYU tipped off against Pacific, BYU announced changes to their regular season schedule. Instead of facing Santa Clara to wrap up the regular season, BYU will host San Francisco and Saint Mary's next week. The original games against those two schools were cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreaks among the San Francisco and Saint Mary's programs.

Ken Pomeroy used his advanced analytics model to predict the outcomes of BYU's updated schedule. You can check out his predictions below:

Date - Opponent - Chances to win according to KenPom (Predicted score)

2/18 at Loyola Marymount - 73% (72-65)

2/25 vs San Francisco - 82% (74-64)

2/27 vs Saint Mary's - 76% (66-58)

According to KenPom, BYU is favored in the final three games of the season. He projects BYU's record to be 18-6 entering the WCC tournament.

Next week is a very important homestand for the Cougars - they have an opportunity to improve their NCAA tournament seeding with two quality wins.

