Ken Pomeroy Predicts Updated BYU Basketball Schedule

After 10 days off, BYU basketball traveled to Pacific on Thursday night and dominated the Tigers by a score of 80-52. Caleb Lohner led the way for BYU with a career high 19 points. Following their dominant performance, BYU improved to #27 in the Pomeroy college basketball ratings.

Just before BYU tipped off against Pacific, BYU announced changes to their regular season schedule. Instead of facing Santa Clara to wrap up the regular season, BYU will host San Francisco and Saint Mary's next week. The original games against those two schools were cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreaks among the San Francisco and Saint Mary's programs.

Ken Pomeroy used his advanced analytics model to predict the outcomes of BYU's updated schedule. You can check out his predictions below:

Date - Opponent - Chances to win according to KenPom (Predicted score)

2/18 at Loyola Marymount - 73% (72-65)

2/25 vs San Francisco - 82% (74-64)

2/27 vs Saint Mary's - 76% (66-58)

According to KenPom, BYU is favored in the final three games of the season. He projects BYU's record to be 18-6 entering the WCC tournament.

Next week is a very important homestand for the Cougars - they have an opportunity to improve their NCAA tournament seeding with two quality wins.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI