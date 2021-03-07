NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
KenPom Predicts WCC Semifinals

Ken Pomeroy submitted his predictions for the WCC semifinals.
The first three rounds of the WCC men's basketball tournament are in the books. The first game of the third round saw Saint Mary's take down Loyola Marymount 52-47. Saint Mary's advanced to the semifinals where they face #1 Gonzaga on Monday night. Later, Pepperdine took down Santa Clara and will play BYU on Monday night in the semifinals. Shortly after the semifinal matchups were finalized, Ken Pomeroy submitted his prediction for BYU-Pepperdine on Monday night. KenPom gives BYU an 84% chance to win, with an expected final score of 80-69.

On the opposite side of the WCC bracket, #1 Gonzaga will be highly favored against #4 Saint Mary's. KenPom gives Gonzaga a 94% chance to win with an expected final score of 79-62. Below is the updated WCC tournament bracket following Saturday's games:

WCC Bracket 3

Gonzaga and Saint Mary's tip off Monday's action at 7:00 PM MST on ESPN. Then BYU will face Pepperdine on Monday night at 10:00 PM MST on ESPN2. 

Gonzaga swept the season series against Saint Mary's, BYU and Pepperdine split their two-game series in the regular season.

According to KenPom's probabilities, he believes there is a 79% chance of a BYU-Gonzaga matchup in the WCC championship game. 

