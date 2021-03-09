KenPom Predicts BYU-Gonzaga in WCC Championship Game

For the third time this season, BYU will have an opportunity to knock off #1 Gonzaga - this time in the WCC championship game. The undefeated Zags have looked virtually unstoppable throughout WCC play, but the Cougars have one last chance to end the Bulldogs' perfect season. Shortly after the championship matchup was finalized, Ken Pomeroy submitted his prediction for BYU-Gonzaga. KenPom gives BYU a 15% chance to win, with an expected final score of 85-73 in favor of the Zags.

The first two times these two teams met, slow starts spoiled the Cougars' chances of an upset. In Spokane, the Zags led 23-2 after the first seven minutes of the game. BYU would go on to outscore the Zags in the final 33 minutes of the game 67-63, but still lose by a score of 86-69.

In the second game in Provo, Gonzaga jumped out to a quick 15-2 lead in the first three minutes. After the first three minutes, the Cougars outscored the Zags 69 - 67 the rest of the way. Again, however, they lost by double digits.

If BYU wants to take down the undefeated Zags and win their first WCC tournament championship, they will need to avoid another slow start. The game tips off at 7 PM MST on ESPN.

