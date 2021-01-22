NewsLavell's Lounge+
KenPom Predicts Remaining BYU Basketball Games after BYU's Victory over Portland

BYU is 3-1 in WCC play with their three most difficult road tests in the rearview mirror. Ken Pomeroy used his advanced analytics model to predict the outcomes of BYU's upcoming schedule. You can check out his predictions below:

Date - Opponent - Chances to win according to KenPom

1/23 vs Pepperdine - 84%

1/27 at Pepperdine - 72%

1/30 vs San Francisco - 68%

2/2 at San Diego - 83%

2/4 at Portland - 94%

2/8 vs Pacific - 82%

2/11 vs Saint Mary's - 71%

2/13 vs San Diego - 92%

2/18 at Pacific - 69%

2/18 at Loyola Marymount - 70%

2/18 vs Santa Clara - 87%

2/18 vs Gonzaga - 17%

According to KenPom, BYU is favored in every game except the season finale against #1 Gonzaga. If you exclude the game against the Zags, San Francisco is the greatest remaining challenge in the regular season. KenPom projects BYU's record to be 21-6 entering the WCC tournament.

Following the Cougars' victory over the Pilots on Thursday night, KenPom moved BYU into the top 50 of his total team rankings to #48. The Cougars will look to continue their winning streak on Saturday against Pepperdine.

