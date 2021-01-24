NewsLavell's Lounge+
KenPom Predicts Remaining BYU Basketball Schedule

According to KenPom, BYU is favored in every game excluding Gonzaga.
BYU is 4-1 in WCC play with their three most difficult road tests in the rearview mirror. Ken Pomeroy used his advanced analytics model to predict the outcomes of BYU's upcoming schedule. You can check out his predictions below:

Date - Opponent - Chances to win according to KenPom

BYU's current record: 13-3

1/27 at Pepperdine - 73%

1/30 vs San Francisco - 71%

2/2 at San Diego - 84%

2/4 at Portland - 95%

2/8 vs Pacific - 83%

2/11 vs Saint Mary's - 70%

2/13 vs San Diego - 92%

2/18 at Pacific - 71%

2/18 at Loyola Marymount - 72%

2/18 vs Santa Clara - 87%

2/18 vs Gonzaga - 16%

According to KenPom, BYU is favored in every game except the season finale against #1 Gonzaga. If you exclude the game against the Zags, San Francisco is the greatest remaining challenge in the regular season. KenPom projects BYU's record to be 21-6 entering the WCC tournament.

Excluding the season finale against the Zags, BYU has a 10% chance to finish the season undefeated according to KenPom. If you include the game against Gonzaga, BYU has a 1.6% chance to win their remaining games.

